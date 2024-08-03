Preston North End player ratings vs Everton with plenty of 5/10s in friendly defeat
Preston North End were beaten 0-3 by Everton in the Lilywhites’ last pre-season friendly of the summer.
Ryan Lowe’s side made a steady start to the match, on a sunny afternoon at Deepdale. But, midway through the first half Dominic Calvert-Lewin was hacked down by Liam Lindsay, inside the box. Everton’s striker stepped up and sent Dai Cornell the wrong way - the number nine then almost made it two just before the break.
The Toffees, who were playing their fourth friendly, did add a second just after the hour - when new signing Jake O’Brien pounced on the loose ball and drilled home from 18 yards. A third came along nine minutes later, as fellow summer recruit, Jesper Lindstrom, curled his free-kick over the wall and past Cornell.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
Starting XI
Dai Cornell - 4.5
Kept out Mykolenko and Lindstrom in the first half. Beaten for power by Lindstrom and O’Brien.
Jack Whatmough - 5.5
Played the 90 minutes. Competed for everything; some loose moments over the piece.
Liam Lindsay - 5
Started the game quiet well and put in a last-ditch tackle on Calvert-Lewin. But, he conceded the penalty when trying it again later in the first half.
Andrew Hughes - 5
Off the pace in the first half. Showed good strength and recovery pace to stop Calvert-Lewin in the second.
Brad Potts - 5.5
Huffed and puffed out on the right. Saw a shot saved in the first half when he could’ve squared it to an unmarked Keane.
Ben Whiteman - 5.5
Got his foot on the ball early doors and knitted play together. Then got caught a couple of times, but settled again.
Ryan Ledson - 6
Saw a header well saved in the first half. Blew hot and cold, though no lack of effort or bite.
Robbie Brady - 6
Looked after the ball fairly well, but ended up sinking deep in spells of the game. Sent some quality into the box.
Mads Frokjaer - 5
Made way at half-time. PNE struggled to get him on the ball regularly. Sometimes wanted too long in possession.
Sam Greenwood - 5
Tried to find pockets of space but was on the fringes of the game. Drilled a shot over from 15 yards in the second half.
Will Keane - 6
Operated as the sole striker and some nice moments and touches. Caught once in the first half, in a bad area. Saw a tame header saved.
Substitutes
Emil Riis - 5
Was a willing runner in behind but couldn’t threaten a great deal.
Jordan Storey - 6
Did enough to stop Beto hitting the target. No glaring mistakes.
Stefan Thordarson - 5
Couldn’t really get into the game after being introduced. 5
Milutin Osmajic - 5
A few runs off the ball into channels, but didn’t get hold of the ball.
Duane Holmes - 5
Put himself about for the final 10 minutes, but the game was done.
Replaced Robbie Brady at left wing-back and sent in a dangerous cross.
Brought on late in the day.
A good few minutes of experience against a Premier League side.