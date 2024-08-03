PNE vs Everton | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Sean Dyche’s side ran out comfortable winners at Deepdale on Saturday

Preston North End were beaten 0-3 by Everton in the Lilywhites’ last pre-season friendly of the summer.

Ryan Lowe’s side made a steady start to the match, on a sunny afternoon at Deepdale. But, midway through the first half Dominic Calvert-Lewin was hacked down by Liam Lindsay, inside the box. Everton’s striker stepped up and sent Dai Cornell the wrong way - the number nine then almost made it two just before the break.

The Toffees, who were playing their fourth friendly, did add a second just after the hour - when new signing Jake O’Brien pounced on the loose ball and drilled home from 18 yards. A third came along nine minutes later, as fellow summer recruit, Jesper Lindstrom, curled his free-kick over the wall and past Cornell.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Dai Cornell - 4.5

Kept out Mykolenko and Lindstrom in the first half. Beaten for power by Lindstrom and O’Brien.

Jack Whatmough - 5.5

Played the 90 minutes. Competed for everything; some loose moments over the piece.

Liam Lindsay - 5

Started the game quiet well and put in a last-ditch tackle on Calvert-Lewin. But, he conceded the penalty when trying it again later in the first half.

Andrew Hughes - 5

Off the pace in the first half. Showed good strength and recovery pace to stop Calvert-Lewin in the second.

Brad Potts - 5.5

Huffed and puffed out on the right. Saw a shot saved in the first half when he could’ve squared it to an unmarked Keane.

Ben Whiteman - 5.5

Got his foot on the ball early doors and knitted play together. Then got caught a couple of times, but settled again.

Ryan Ledson - 6

Saw a header well saved in the first half. Blew hot and cold, though no lack of effort or bite.

Robbie Brady - 6

Looked after the ball fairly well, but ended up sinking deep in spells of the game. Sent some quality into the box.

Mads Frokjaer - 5

Made way at half-time. PNE struggled to get him on the ball regularly. Sometimes wanted too long in possession.

Sam Greenwood - 5

Tried to find pockets of space but was on the fringes of the game. Drilled a shot over from 15 yards in the second half.

Will Keane - 6

Operated as the sole striker and some nice moments and touches. Caught once in the first half, in a bad area. Saw a tame header saved.

Substitutes

Emil Riis - 5

Was a willing runner in behind but couldn’t threaten a great deal.

Jordan Storey - 6

Did enough to stop Beto hitting the target. No glaring mistakes.

Stefan Thordarson - 5

Couldn’t really get into the game after being introduced. 5

Milutin Osmajic - 5

A few runs off the ball into channels, but didn’t get hold of the ball.

Duane Holmes - 5

Put himself about for the final 10 minutes, but the game was done.

Replaced Robbie Brady at left wing-back and sent in a dangerous cross.

Brought on late in the day.

A good few minutes of experience against a Premier League side.