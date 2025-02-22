Defeat to Frank Lampard’s side on the road for PNE

Preston North End were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues scored both their goals in the space of seven first half minutes, to end a run of 17+ years without a league win over PNE.

It was Jack Rudoni who popped up with the opener on the half-hour mark. Bobby Thomas then doubled Coventry’s lead with another header, this time from a corner.

PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom made all five substutitions to try and spark some life into the performance. Will Keane did pop up with a late goal to restore some hope.

But, North End were unable to snatch and grab a point and fell to a deserved defeat given how the 90 minutes played out. Here are our player ratings from the CBS Arena...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

A dreadful second goal to let in. Made a handful of saves over the piece. Played Coventry in during the second half but bailed himself out. 4.5

Ryan Porteous

Kept battling but a below par day for the Scot. Lost Thomas for Coventry’s second. 5

Lewis Gibson

Made way at half time. Hadn’t been at his usual level. A couple of important clearances but Rudoni snuck in for the opener. 5

Andrew Hughes

No glaring errors but not his usual aggressive, dominant self over the course of clash. 5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Carried a early threat for PNE and got in a couple of times but lacked end product. Mason-Clark caused him some problems. Forced off in the second half with a eye injury. 5.5

Jayden Meghoma

One of three half-time changes. It hadn’t been easy for the youngster up against van Ewijk and Sakamoto. No lack of endeavour but a learning 45 minutes. 5

Ali McCann

Went until the end, running the hard yards. Didn’t win the battle like he is capable of. His slid pass led to Preston’s goal. 6

Stefan Thordarson

Did show some composure on the ball and spray some passes, just not with enough regularity. Drove a shot over from distance. 6

Ryan Ledson

Taken off at the interval. Put himself about but hadn’t offered a great deal bar one dangerous cross. 5

Sam Greenwood

Tried to drift into clever pockets of space out wide and influence the game but wasn’t ever able to. 4.5

Milutin Osmajic

Fed off scraps for the majority, seeing very little of the ball. Went early with some runs in behind. 5

Substitutes

Liam Lindsay

Slotted in the middle of the back three and prevented further damage but clumsy in moments. 5.5

Brad Potts

Made a positive contribution. Assisted the goal and created a big chance late in the day for Riis. 6.5

Emil Riis

Had a couple of efforts which he will be disappointed with. Placed one straight at the goalkeeper and then scuffed a big chance late on. Was more of a nuisance on the whole for Coventry. 5.5

Robbie Brady

Competed in his usual fashion but didn’t see enough of the ball. 5.5

Will Keane

In the right place at the right time for his goal. Tried to drop in and link things. 6.5