News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Preston North End player ratings vs Coventry City with one 9/10 and two 8/10s

Scores on the doors from PNE’s Championship clash against the Sky Blues

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Nov 2023, 18:02 GMT

Preston North End returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Coventry City at Deepdale.

Here are our player ratings from the match.

Both goals conceded were rebounds, which will have been disappointing. Relieved some pressure late on by claiming crosses.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Both goals conceded were rebounds, which will have been disappointing. Relieved some pressure late on by claiming crosses.

Photo Sales
Some important clearances and tackles made late on. Lost Wright for the opener, though there was a huge suspicion of offside.

2. Jordan Storey - 6.5

Some important clearances and tackles made late on. Lost Wright for the opener, though there was a huge suspicion of offside. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Will be frustrated by the nature of both goals but defended his box well in key moments and made some vital tackles.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7

Will be frustrated by the nature of both goals but defended his box well in key moments and made some vital tackles.

Photo Sales
His first start for several weeks and coped fine at left centre-back. Played a hand in the build up for both goals, with positive crossing and forward passing.

4. Kian Best - 7.5

His first start for several weeks and coped fine at left centre-back. Played a hand in the build up for both goals, with positive crossing and forward passing.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsCoventry City