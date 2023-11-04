Here are our player ratings from the match.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Both goals conceded were rebounds, which will have been disappointing. Relieved some pressure late on by claiming crosses.
2. Jordan Storey - 6.5
Some important clearances and tackles made late on. Lost Wright for the opener, though there was a huge suspicion of offside. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Liam Lindsay - 7
Will be frustrated by the nature of both goals but defended his box well in key moments and made some vital tackles.
4. Kian Best - 7.5
His first start for several weeks and coped fine at left centre-back. Played a hand in the build up for both goals, with positive crossing and forward passing.