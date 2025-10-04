Preston North End player ratings vs Charlton Athletic with three 8/10s as Small and Jebbison on score sheet
Preston North End ran out 2-0 winners over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
Starting XI
Daniel Iversen: Protected well throughout - Charlton didn’t register a shot on target. 7
Jordan Storey: Some important defensive interventions and combination play second half. 7.5
Lewis Gibson: Brought the ball out with confidence and strong again defensively. 8
Andrew Hughes: Returned to the team and put in an all-round solid display. 8
Thierry Small: Charlton dealt with him well but then his moment came and he grew in confidence. 7
Andrija Vukcevic: Another really encouraging performance. Drove and delivered crosses well. 8
Ben Whiteman: Played an important role in midfield and looked to be positive. 7
Ali McCann: Couldn’t take his big opportunity with the header. A strong shift nonetheless. 7
Harrison Armstrong: Got better as the game worn on and showed his quality. 7.5
Lewis Dobbin: A livewire with his sharp turns and forward runs. Found Small for his goal. 7.5
Daniel Jebbison: Put a shift in for the team and got his reward with 80 minutes gone. 7
Substitutes
Liam Lindsay: Slotted in at the back and saw the point home. 6.5
Alfie Devine: Made an impact off the bench with his assist for Jebbison. 7
Michael Smith: Introduced for the closing stages to freshen things up in attack. 6.5
Odel Offiah: Slotted in down the right and did fine for the final few minutes. 6