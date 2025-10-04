Preston North End player ratings vs Charlton Athletic with three 8/10s as Small and Jebbison on score sheet

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Oct 2025, 17:53 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 19:16 BST
Thierry Small and Daniel Jebbison were on the score sheet

Preston North End ran out 2-0 winners over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Protected well throughout - Charlton didn’t register a shot on target. 7

Jordan Storey: Some important defensive interventions and combination play second half. 7.5

Lewis Gibson: Brought the ball out with confidence and strong again defensively. 8

Andrew Hughes: Returned to the team and put in an all-round solid display. 8

Thierry Small: Charlton dealt with him well but then his moment came and he grew in confidence. 7

Andrija Vukcevic: Another really encouraging performance. Drove and delivered crosses well. 8

Ben Whiteman: Played an important role in midfield and looked to be positive. 7

Ali McCann: Couldn’t take his big opportunity with the header. A strong shift nonetheless. 7

Harrison Armstrong: Got better as the game worn on and showed his quality. 7.5

Lewis Dobbin: A livewire with his sharp turns and forward runs. Found Small for his goal. 7.5

Daniel Jebbison: Put a shift in for the team and got his reward with 80 minutes gone. 7

Substitutes

Liam Lindsay: Slotted in at the back and saw the point home. 6.5

Alfie Devine: Made an impact off the bench with his assist for Jebbison. 7

Michael Smith: Introduced for the closing stages to freshen things up in attack. 6.5

Odel Offiah: Slotted in down the right and did fine for the final few minutes. 6

