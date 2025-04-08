Milutin Osmajic celebrates with Will Keane | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End were denied all three points in the 94th minute at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lilywhites locked horns with another relegation battling side in Cardiff, whom headed into the game sitting 22nd. Victory certainly felt important for Paul Heckingbottom’s side though and on home soil, under the lights, North End are rarely beaten. It was they who hit the front on 19 minutes, with Milutin Osmajic bludgeoning the ball past Ethan Horvath in devastating fashion.

PNE’s number 28 then went agonisingly close to doubling his team’s lead, when strike partner Will Keane picked him out with a low cross. Osmajic’s initial effort was brilliantly blocked and at the second time of asking, with little time to steady himself, the prodded effort went wide. Cardiff barely threatened Preston’s goal but Dai Cornell did well to push Rubin Colwill’s vicious strike over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom’s must’ve stressed the importance of scoring a second goal at the interval and Robbie Brady came close to doing so, almost immediately after the restart. Horvath, though, was equal to his driven strike from just inside the box. The Bluebirds were always in the game at one-nil and on 52 minutes they drew level, as substitute Will Alves saw his deflected shot creep past a wrong-footed Cornell.

Omer Riza’s side were evidently lifted by their equaliser and came close to hitting the front shortly after, when Cian Ashford drove his shot wide - before Cornell had to push Calum Chambers’ effort from distance behind. Preston weathered that storm though and saw two opportunities of their own go begging. Osmajic’s powerful hit was kept out and substitute Sam Greenwood scuffed wide from inside the box.

A build-up of pressure was to eventually tell, though. Mads Frokjaer - whose impact on proceedings had increased in the second half - crossed beautifully from the left and Stefan Thordarson was there to head home for North End. The home side looked destined for a return to winning ways but in the 94th minute, Cardiff substitute Yakou Meite popped up, unmarked, to convert from a cross.

Here are our scores on the doors from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Dai Cornell

Got a hand to the ball but was wrong footed and couldn’t keep out the Cardiff goal. Had denied Colwill well in the first half. Saved Meite’s header in injury time but he popped up shortly after. 6

Ryan Porteous

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made a couple of important tackles but Alves went past him too easily in build up to Cardiff’s first goal and Meite then got free for the second. Saw a fierce hit saved well in the 95th minute. 5.5

Lewis Gibson

Allowed the cross to come in for the equaliser but fairly solid after that. Was there to intercept a couple of times and blocked Meite’s shot towards the end. 6.5

Andrew Hughes

Steady enough hour upon his return to action. Looked to get tight and be aggressive. One chance cane down his side second half. 6.5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Not quite as involved as usual but did a job up and down the right. Was slow getting back for Cardiff’s goal after pushing on. Curled a shot over first half. 6.5

Ben Whiteman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looked to be positive with his passing but that led to some getting cut out in bad positions. Played some incisive ones as well. Defensively hit and miss. 6

Stefan Thordarson

Some strong moments from the number 22 on the night. Played a great pass over the top for Osmajic at one-nil. Popped up with a lovely headed goal to win the game. 7.5

Robbie Brady

Grew into the game and effected the match with some neat combination play on the left. Saw a driven shot saved and then could’ve done better to finish off a free-kick routine. 6.5

Mads Frokjaer

Didn’t start the game particularly well but got himself into it. Assisted Thordarson’s goal with a perfectly placed cross and generally made a greater attacking impact in the second half. 6.5

Will Keane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tried to drop into pockets and link play up. Created a good chance for Osmajic in the first half with a low cross. Drifted in and out. 5.5

Milutin Osmajic

Took his goal emphatically and was a goal threat all evening, with runs in behind. Saw a couple of other opportunities go begging. 7.5

Substitutes

Sam Greenwood

Got into some promising positions in the final third but lacked the end product. Scuffed a shot wide. 6

Emil Riis

Linked play up sharply straight after coming on. Was a nuisance in the final third on a couple of occasions. Some frustration at his closing down from the stands, towards the end. 6

Liam Lindsay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headed some crosses away but was brought on to see the game out and couldn’t help do so. 6

PNE starting XI: Cornell; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes (Greenwood 64’), Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Brady, Frokjaer, Keane (Riis 70’), Osmajic (Lindsay 77’). PNE unused subs: Stowell, Storey, Meghoma, Ledson, T. Mawene, Evans.