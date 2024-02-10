Preston North End were 2-0 winners at Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, thanks to first half goals from Emil Riis and Ben Whiteman.
It was the Lilywhites' first victory in the Bluebirds' back yard, since Tom Clarke's last minute winner in the 2017/18 campaign. North End saw the three points home comfortably - here are our ratings from South Wales.
1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5
Three routine but important saves made in the first half to deny Etete, twice, and Grant. Dealt well with the fiery reception from the Cardiff fans, given his Swansea past. And of course, the big boost of a clean sheet.
2. Jordan Storey - 7
Had to settle into the game after a slightly sloppy start, mainly in possession. A steady enough showing.
3. Liam Lindsay - 7
The big Scot spoke about keeping the season alive in the week and he played his part in a solid away performance, back there.
4. Andrew Hughes - 7.5
Barely put a foot wrong on his 200th appearance for PNE. A top shift against his hometown club.