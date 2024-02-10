News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings vs Cardiff City as trio score 8/10 in professional away win

Our PNE scores on the doors from Saturday's win at Cardiff City

By George Hodgson
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT

Preston North End were 2-0 winners at Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, thanks to first half goals from Emil Riis and Ben Whiteman.

It was the Lilywhites' first victory in the Bluebirds' back yard, since Tom Clarke's last minute winner in the 2017/18 campaign. North End saw the three points home comfortably - here are our ratings from South Wales.

Three routine but important saves made in the first half to deny Etete, twice, and Grant. Dealt well with the fiery reception from the Cardiff fans, given his Swansea past. And of course, the big boost of a clean sheet.

1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5

Had to settle into the game after a slightly sloppy start, mainly in possession. A steady enough showing.

2. Jordan Storey - 7

The big Scot spoke about keeping the season alive in the week and he played his part in a solid away performance, back there.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7

Barely put a foot wrong on his 200th appearance for PNE. A top shift against his hometown club.

4. Andrew Hughes - 7.5

Barely put a foot wrong on his 200th appearance for PNE. A top shift against his hometown club.

Related topics:Player ratingsCardiff City