Preston North End saw off Bristol City 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, thanks to substitute Will Keane's second half brace.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5
Some smart saves in the first half, which proved to be crucial. Denied Gardner-Hickman early on and produced a great reflex save to stop Knight's volley. A much needed clean sheet.
2. Brad Potts - 6
Did enough on the day. Moved to wing back in the second half, having played the first as a more natural right back.
3. Jordan Storey - 7
Bristol City had a few opportunities in the first half but were restricted to very little after that. Tommy Conway was kept quiet. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Liam Lindsay - 6.5
A couple of shaky moments first half, but got to grips with the game and helped keep the clean sheet - only North End's second in 22 games.