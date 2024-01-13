News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings vs Bristol City as Will Keane earns the three points

Our scores on the doors from PNE's 2-0 win over the Robins

By George Hodgson
Published 13th Jan 2024, 17:25 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 17:31 GMT

Preston North End saw off Bristol City 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, thanks to substitute Will Keane's second half brace.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5

Some smart saves in the first half, which proved to be crucial. Denied Gardner-Hickman early on and produced a great reflex save to stop Knight's volley. A much needed clean sheet.

2. Brad Potts - 6

Did enough on the day. Moved to wing back in the second half, having played the first as a more natural right back.

3. Jordan Storey - 7

Bristol City had a few opportunities in the first half but were restricted to very little after that. Tommy Conway was kept quiet. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Liam Lindsay - 6.5

A couple of shaky moments first half, but got to grips with the game and helped keep the clean sheet - only North End's second in 22 games.

