Preston North End were beaten 1-0 at Birmingham City as Jay Stansfield struck home the 68th minute winner at St Andrew's.
Here are our player ratings from the defeat.
1. Freddie Woodman - 7
Made his fair share of saves over the piece, to deny Bacuna, Miyoshi and Paik. Not much he could do to keep Stansfield out.
2. Jack Whatmough - 6.5
Some sloppy passes towards the end, but had generally been aggressive in his defending and competed reasonably well.
3. Liam Lindsay - 5
A costly slip, which allowed Stansfield to race through and score. Not something anyone means to do and not one he'll want to watch back. That aside, he hadn't done a great deal wrong.
4. Andrew Hughes - 6
Just couldn't quite get to the ball before Lindsay's slip. That was the moment which decided the game, ultimately. Dealt okay with Birmingham's threat, other than that.
