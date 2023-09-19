Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic is congratulated on scoring

Preston North End came from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 on Tuesday night, with Milutin Osmajic’s first goal for the club a match winning one. The Lilywhites stayed top of the Championship table with the three points, with it 19 points from a possible 21 for Ryan Lowe’s men.

Here are our player ratings from the victory.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7

Little he could do about Stansfield’s well placed, powerful strike. Dealt well enough with everything else.

Jordan Storey - 7

Anderson caused him a few early problems but he adjusted and improved - intercepting, clearing and winning headers high up the pitch.

Jack Whatmough - 6

Slotted back into the heart of PNE’s defence. Cleared and blocked the ball well. One sloppy moment in the second half as his pocket was picked in a dangerous area.

Liam Lindsay - 6

Struggled at times but had moved across to left centre-back. Stansfield got the better of him for the goal but he kept his head up and played an important role in the closing stages.

Brad Potts - 7

Another committed shift, full of heart. Positive in his attacking play again. Sent a great chance over in the first half.

Ali McCann - 6

A mixed 50 odd minutes for the midfielder, who ran the hard yards and battled away but was loose in possession at times.

Ryan Ledson - 6

Another 70 minutes in the tank. Put himself about and played a tidy defence splitting pass in the first half to Potts. Drifted in and out.

Liam Millar - 6

Couldn’t get into the game early doors but had a positive couple of runs at his man midway through the first half. Ran himself into the ground and hobbled through the closing stages. Frustrating first 20 then run and cross. Tame shot distance.

Alan Browne - 8

Things didn’t always go his way in the first half but he stepped up big time in the second and provided a glorious assist for Osmajic’s winning goal. Immense.

Duane Holmes - 7

Another lively showing, carrying the ball and creating Potts’ big chance in the first half. Tested Ruddy from distance with a dipping second half strike.

Milutin Osmajic - 7

His persistence and graft was rewarded with a moment he will never forget. Had been a tough night for him but his finish to win the match was utterly ruthless.

Substitutes

Andrew Hughes - 6

Introduced soon in the second half and equipped himself well, while allowing Lindsay to return to his more natural central position.

Robbie Brady - 6

Took him a bit of time to settle into the game but some solid defensive work towards the end.

Ben Whiteman - 6

Added freshness in the middle of the pitch. Wanted to get on the ball and got stuck in.

Mads Frokjaer - 6