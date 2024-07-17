Preston North End player ratings vs Bamber Bridge with two 8/10s in pre-season win

By George Hodgson
Published 17th Jul 2024, 20:52 BST
Bamber Bridge vs PNEBamber Bridge vs PNE
Bamber Bridge vs PNE | George Hodgson
Scores on the doors from the Sir Tom Finney Stadium

First half: Holmes over, Pasiek denied, Keane blocked. 1-0

Second half: 2-0

Here are our player ratings from the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7

Little for him to do over the piece but kept the back door shut and was there when needed.

Josh Seary - 5

Quite erratic at right centre-back. Got booked for a wild challenge first half. challenge.

Patrick Bauer - 7

Kept it simple in the heart of defence and dealt with everything that came his way.

Jack Whatmough - 5.5

Slightly off the pace at left centre-back. Settled as the game went on.

Noah Mawene - 7.5

Did well at right wing-back, then slotted in at right centre-back for 15 minutes of the second half. Nice energy and combination play.

Ryan Ledson - 7

Gave PNE bite in midfield and was fine in possession. Stuck his goal away on the rebound.

Duane Holmes - 7

Linked up well with Pasiek, playing him through quite a few times. Fired an early chance over.

Kacper Pasiek - 8.5

A really positive night for him. Was a threat all night, getting into great attacking areas and delivering dangerous crosses. Came close to scoring himself.

Will Keane - 7.5

Operated in the number 10, behind the front two. Neat and tidy on the ball. Came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. 10. Some tidy play. Scuffed effort. Low shot blocked.

Ched Evans - 7

Looked after the ball well when it went up to him and was one step ahead.

Layton Stewart - 7.5

In the right place at the right time to stick the opening goal away. Some nice moment in the final third.

Substitutes

Brad Potts - 7

Introduced at half time and put in a solid shift. Saw a low shot saved.

Theo Mawene - 8

Used the ball well and scored a brilliant goal from the edge of the box.

James Pradic - 6.5

One smart reaction save and decent distribution.

Jordan Storey - 6.5

Kept the back door shut and went about his work with minimal fuss.

Liam Lindsay - 6

No issues for him in the heart of defence - Brig had one chance.

Andrew Hughes - 6

Thirty minutes in the legs. Pushed on and crossed a couple of times.

Mads Frokjaer - 6

Played slightly deeper and showed good aggression.

Stefan Thordarson - 6

Got his foot on the ball a few times and kept it moving.

Robbie Brady - 6

Half-an-hour at left wing-back. Did fine on the night.

Sam Greenwood - 7

Got into some dangerous positions again and went close with a couple of shots.

Emil Riis - 6

Stretched the defenders and linked the game up quite well.

