Preston North End player ratings vs Bamber Bridge with two 8/10s in pre-season win
First half: Holmes over, Pasiek denied, Keane blocked. 1-0
Second half: 2-0
Here are our player ratings from the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman - 7
Little for him to do over the piece but kept the back door shut and was there when needed.
Josh Seary - 5
Quite erratic at right centre-back. Got booked for a wild challenge first half. challenge.
Patrick Bauer - 7
Kept it simple in the heart of defence and dealt with everything that came his way.
Jack Whatmough - 5.5
Slightly off the pace at left centre-back. Settled as the game went on.
Noah Mawene - 7.5
Did well at right wing-back, then slotted in at right centre-back for 15 minutes of the second half. Nice energy and combination play.
Ryan Ledson - 7
Gave PNE bite in midfield and was fine in possession. Stuck his goal away on the rebound.
Duane Holmes - 7
Linked up well with Pasiek, playing him through quite a few times. Fired an early chance over.
Kacper Pasiek - 8.5
A really positive night for him. Was a threat all night, getting into great attacking areas and delivering dangerous crosses. Came close to scoring himself.
Will Keane - 7.5
Operated in the number 10, behind the front two. Neat and tidy on the ball. Came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. 10. Some tidy play. Scuffed effort. Low shot blocked.
Ched Evans - 7
Looked after the ball well when it went up to him and was one step ahead.
Layton Stewart - 7.5
In the right place at the right time to stick the opening goal away. Some nice moment in the final third.
Substitutes
Brad Potts - 7
Introduced at half time and put in a solid shift. Saw a low shot saved.
Theo Mawene - 8
Used the ball well and scored a brilliant goal from the edge of the box.
James Pradic - 6.5
One smart reaction save and decent distribution.
Jordan Storey - 6.5
Kept the back door shut and went about his work with minimal fuss.
Liam Lindsay - 6
No issues for him in the heart of defence - Brig had one chance.
Andrew Hughes - 6
Thirty minutes in the legs. Pushed on and crossed a couple of times.
Mads Frokjaer - 6
Played slightly deeper and showed good aggression.
Stefan Thordarson - 6
Got his foot on the ball a few times and kept it moving.
Robbie Brady - 6
Half-an-hour at left wing-back. Did fine on the night.
Sam Greenwood - 7
Got into some dangerous positions again and went close with a couple of shots.
Emil Riis - 6
Stretched the defenders and linked the game up quite well.
