Blackpool opened the scoring through Jerry Yates before Ben Whiteman equalised with a penalty. The home side again took the lead in the second half as Charlie Patino found the net from distance, with Yates doubling his tally and extending the hosts’ lead to 3-1. An own goal from Callum Connolly gave PNE a sliver of hope before CJ Hamilton scored on the break as Freddie Woodman had come forward for a corner.
Here’s how we rated the players on the day...
1. Freddie Woodman - 5
He didn't have much to do in the game and couldn't do a great deal about the goals but gave one away going up for the corner at the end. Although PNE were chasing a goal, as Ryan Lowe pointed out after the game, another outfield player could have gone up rather than leaving them back whilst the 'keeper went forward.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
2. Jordan Storey - 7
He had a decent afternoon at the back, although he looked like he was getting caught out once or twice he would recover and make some fine tackles.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
3. Liam Lindsay - 7
Looked like he hadn't been away coming back into the side, was in the wars with a head injury that had to be strapped up but largely kept Gary Madine quiet down the centre, who was glad he was supposedly out before the game.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
4. Greg Cunningham - 7
Potentially a turning point in the game was when the Irishman had to be withdrawn 20 minutes into the second half. Jerry Yates had been kept quiet down his side in open play.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd