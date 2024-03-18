Preston North End are in a position most would have taken before a ball was kicked this season: part of the play-off chasing pack, with nine games to go.

Ryan Lowe's side have been through ups and downs for sure, but the Lilywhites headed into the international break in a good place - knowing there is an opportunity for them when they return to action on March 29. While players rest and recharge, the break is always a good time to reflect on the campaign so far.