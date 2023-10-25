Preston North End drew 2-2 with Southampton on Wednesday night as Russell Martin’s men nicked a draw in the 96th minute at Deepdale.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Not much he could do about either goal. Made his fair share of straightforward saves over the course of the game.
2. Brad Potts - 8
Turned it on in the second half and scored a brilliant goal to fire PNE ahead. Ran himself into the ground. A horrible moment of misfortune with the last gasp own goal.
3. Jordan Storey - 7
Steady performance against a dangerous Southampton front line. Defended his box and didn’t do a great deal wrong. A tad rushed in possession, on occasions.
4. Liam Lindsay - 7
Played a big part in keeping Che Adams and Adam Armstrong quiet for large parts. A committed and spirited shift in the heart of defence. Couldn’t get his head on the ball for the late equaliser and likely blinded Potts.