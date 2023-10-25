News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End players applaud the life of Sir Bobby CharltonPreston North End players applaud the life of Sir Bobby Charlton
Preston North End players applaud the life of Sir Bobby Charlton

Preston North End player ratings vs Southampton with joy and pain for Brad Potts

Our scores on the doors from PNE’s clash against the Saints

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Oct 2023, 22:50 BST

Preston North End drew 2-2 with Southampton on Wednesday night as Russell Martin’s men nicked a draw in the 96th minute at Deepdale.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Not much he could do about either goal. Made his fair share of straightforward saves over the course of the game.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Not much he could do about either goal. Made his fair share of straightforward saves over the course of the game.

Turned it on in the second half and scored a brilliant goal to fire PNE ahead. Ran himself into the ground. A horrible moment of misfortune with the last gasp own goal.

2. Brad Potts - 8

Turned it on in the second half and scored a brilliant goal to fire PNE ahead. Ran himself into the ground. A horrible moment of misfortune with the last gasp own goal.

Steady performance against a dangerous Southampton front line. Defended his box and didn't do a great deal wrong. A tad rushed in possession, on occasions.

3. Jordan Storey - 7

Steady performance against a dangerous Southampton front line. Defended his box and didn’t do a great deal wrong. A tad rushed in possession, on occasions.

Played a big part in keeping Che Adams and Adam Armstrong quiet for large parts. A committed and spirited shift in the heart of defence. Couldn't get his head on the ball for the late equaliser and likely blinded Potts.

4. Liam Lindsay - 7

Played a big part in keeping Che Adams and Adam Armstrong quiet for large parts. A committed and spirited shift in the heart of defence. Couldn’t get his head on the ball for the late equaliser and likely blinded Potts.

