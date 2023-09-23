Preston North End player ratings vs Rotherham United as Liam Lindsay makes amends
How we rated the PNE players in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham United
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman - 7
Little he could do about Hugill’s opener - sent into the top right corner just beyond his reach. Took charge when required.
Jordan Storey - 7
Steady performance, winning headers and clearing his lines when needed.
Liam Lindsay - 7
Had started the game well but didn’t cover himself in glory for Hugill’s goal - brushed off too easily. Made up for it with a courageous header to equalise.
Andrew Hughes - 7
Comfortable afternoon’s work for him, dealing with Rotherham’s direct approach with relative ease. Tried to bomb on and support PNE’s attacking play in the second half.
Brad Potts - 6
Started the game brightly and made his forward runs throughout. Just couldn’t find that killer cross.
Ryan Ledson - 7
Set the tone in the middle of the park and was aggressive in his duels - often first to the ball. Denied 15 minutes from time with a smart save from Johansson.
Ali McCann - 6
Another busy shift, putting himself about and keeping it simple on the ball.
Robbie Brady - 6
Intense on his first start. Guilty of trying the killer pass and some loose play at times, but the assist for Lindsay had quality in it.
Duane Holmes - 6
Buzzed around and looked for pockets of space in the final third. Didn’t quite connect with a shot from the edge of the box as he would’ve wanted. Created a good first half chance for Osmajic.
Alan Browne - 6
Good energy once again and made sure he was competitive in every duel. Glanced a first half header just wide.
Milutin Osmajic - 7
Led the line impressively, bringing others into the game and turning lost causes into attacking opportunities. Saw a first half header well saved by Johansson.
Substitutes
Ben Whiteman - 6
More minutes for him and looked to get on the ball regularly.
Liam Millar - 6
Introduced after the hour mark and sent a few efforts over the bar from distance. Had a penalty appeal turned down late on.
Mads Frokjaer - 6
Picked up some decent positions but misplaced a handful of passes. Then cut Rotherham open with a defence splitting one through to Potts.
Layton Stewart - 6
Introduced on 88 minutes for his PNE debut.