Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7

Little he could do about Hugill’s opener - sent into the top right corner just beyond his reach. Took charge when required.

Jordan Storey - 7

Steady performance, winning headers and clearing his lines when needed.

Liam Lindsay - 7

Had started the game well but didn’t cover himself in glory for Hugill’s goal - brushed off too easily. Made up for it with a courageous header to equalise.

Andrew Hughes - 7

Comfortable afternoon’s work for him, dealing with Rotherham’s direct approach with relative ease. Tried to bomb on and support PNE’s attacking play in the second half.

Brad Potts - 6

Started the game brightly and made his forward runs throughout. Just couldn’t find that killer cross.

Ryan Ledson - 7

Set the tone in the middle of the park and was aggressive in his duels - often first to the ball. Denied 15 minutes from time with a smart save from Johansson.

Ali McCann - 6

Another busy shift, putting himself about and keeping it simple on the ball.

Robbie Brady - 6

Intense on his first start. Guilty of trying the killer pass and some loose play at times, but the assist for Lindsay had quality in it.

Duane Holmes - 6

Buzzed around and looked for pockets of space in the final third. Didn’t quite connect with a shot from the edge of the box as he would’ve wanted. Created a good first half chance for Osmajic.

Alan Browne - 6

Good energy once again and made sure he was competitive in every duel. Glanced a first half header just wide.

Milutin Osmajic - 7

Led the line impressively, bringing others into the game and turning lost causes into attacking opportunities. Saw a first half header well saved by Johansson.

Substitutes

Ben Whiteman - 6

More minutes for him and looked to get on the ball regularly.

Liam Millar - 6

Introduced after the hour mark and sent a few efforts over the bar from distance. Had a penalty appeal turned down late on.

Mads Frokjaer - 6

Picked up some decent positions but misplaced a handful of passes. Then cut Rotherham open with a defence splitting one through to Potts.

Layton Stewart - 6