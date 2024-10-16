Preston North End's official player ratings so far this season as 27-year-old leads list of 21: gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Oct 2024, 17:29 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 17:29 BST

PNE have played 12 games across all competitions this season

International breaks always offer an opportunity to reflect and there’s plenty gone on at Preston North End, so far this season.

Nine games played in the Championship, three in the Carabao Cup and a new manager appointed in mid-August. It all resumes this weekend, at home to Coventry City, as boss Paul Heckingbottom aims to string a run of results together and climb the league table. The 47-year-old has pretty much utilised his whole squad so far, with certain tweaks from game-to-game - both in tactics and personnel.

But, who in a PNE shirt ranks highest to date in 2024/25? Combining the league and cup player ratings from WhoScored.com - the website which powers the Championship’s Team of the Week - we take a look below...

Appearances: 11

1. Jordan Storey (7.06)

Appearances: 11 | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Appearances: 11

2. Brad Potts (6.88)

Appearances: 11 | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Appearances: 12

3. Andrew Hughes (6.84)

Appearances: 12 | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Appearances: 10

4. Milutin Osmajic (6.82)

Appearances: 10 | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice