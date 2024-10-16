International breaks always offer an opportunity to reflect and there’s plenty gone on at Preston North End, so far this season.
Nine games played in the Championship, three in the Carabao Cup and a new manager appointed in mid-August. It all resumes this weekend, at home to Coventry City, as boss Paul Heckingbottom aims to string a run of results together and climb the league table. The 47-year-old has pretty much utilised his whole squad so far, with certain tweaks from game-to-game - both in tactics and personnel.
But, who in a PNE shirt ranks highest to date in 2024/25? Combining the league and cup player ratings from WhoScored.com - the website which powers the Championship’s Team of the Week - we take a look below...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.