International breaks always offer an opportunity to reflect and there’s plenty gone on at Preston North End, so far this season.

Nine games played in the Championship, three in the Carabao Cup and a new manager appointed in mid-August. It all resumes this weekend, at home to Coventry City, as boss Paul Heckingbottom aims to string a run of results together and climb the league table. The 47-year-old has pretty much utilised his whole squad so far, with certain tweaks from game-to-game - both in tactics and personnel.