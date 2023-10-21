Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer-Jensen (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7

Beaten by a quality Flemming strike. Had saved well from Norton-Cuffy and Emakhu in the first half.

Jordan Storey - 7

A fantastic, driving run forward which led to Frokjaer’s goal. Had his pocket picked in the first half in a poor area but got away with it. Defended relatively well that side.

Liam Lindsay - 7

Steady performance, clearing his lines when needed and keeping it simple in possession.

Greg Cunningham - 5

Dived in and Flemming got away for him before firing home the equaliser. Steadied himself after that.

Brad Potts - 6

Purposeful start to the game, carrying the ball down the right. Sent in a couple of dangerous crosses. Pushed on higher in the second half.

Ben Whiteman - 6

Dictated the early proceedings and saw plenty of the ball. Couldn’t intercept the ball before it found its way to Flemming. Wrestled back some control second half.

Ryan Ledson - 6

Started the game with intent and won the battle, tackling and spreading the play. Millwall then got on top of Preston’s midfield. Picked up a bit in the second half.

Robbie Brady - 5

Used the ball nicely down the left flank early on and combined well with Frokjaer on occasions. Came close to scoring from a low Potts cross. Dipped in the second half and was replaced.

Duane Holmes - 7

Lively first half. Sent one shot wide and saw another saved, with his driving runs forward a threat. Lost the ball in a poor area but Woodman was there to bail him out. Some sloppy second half play before making way.

Mads Frokjaer - 8

Took his goal excellently and picked up some dangerous pockets of space. Off the ball work improving. Not everything he tried came off but looked to make things happen.

Will Keane - 6

Tidy early play with his back to goal and teed up Frokjaer to slot home the opener. Didn’t link things quite as effectively as in previous games but showed some nice touches.

Substitutes

Milutin Osmajic - 6

Put himself about and ran the channels. Had a half chance late on from a low Browne cross.

Liam Millar - 6

Injected some life into the performance and was willing to keep running at defenders, even if it didn’t always come off.

Ched Evans - 7

It’s been a long road to recovery but he was back to his typical self - winning free-kicks, linking play up and grafting away.

Alan Browne - 6

Couldn’t help find PNE a winner but not for a lack of trying.

Ben Woodburn - 5