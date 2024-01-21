News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings vs Leeds United with plenty of 7/10s despite cruel loss

Our scores on the doors from PNE's clash at Leeds United

By George Hodgson
Published 21st Jan 2024, 15:22 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT

Preston North End were beaten in the 94th minute by Leeds United, as substitute Joel Piroe scored from the penalty spot.

Liam Millar had teed up Will Keane for the opening goal inside 70 seconds, as Ryan Lowe's side stunned the Elland Road faithful. Leeds hit back within five minutes though, as Dan James popped up at the back post to head in the equaliser. The game looked to be heading for a share of the spoils, but Ryan Ledson was penalised for handball late in the day and up stepped Piroe.

Here are our PNE player ratings from the match.

Riled Leeds up with some of the time he took over goal kicks. Claimed a few crosses well, but a couple of shaky moments too - coming off his line and also fumbling the ball. Little he could do about either goal.

1. Dai Cornell - 6

Riled Leeds up with some of the time he took over goal kicks. Claimed a few crosses well, but a couple of shaky moments too - coming off his line and also fumbling the ball. Little he could do about either goal.

Put up a decent fight against a potent Leeds attack. Some big blocks over the piece and probably didn't deserve to end up on the losing side.

2. Jordan Storey - 7

Put up a decent fight against a potent Leeds attack. Some big blocks over the piece and probably didn't deserve to end up on the losing side.

Won his header which led to PNE breaking the deadlock. Had a good battle with Bamford and co over the piece. Didn't do much wrong.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7

Won his header which led to PNE breaking the deadlock. Had a good battle with Bamford and co over the piece. Didn't do much wrong.

The ball sailed over his head for James' goal, albeit he didn't get much help from team mates. After that, he equipped himself fine.

4. Andrew Hughes - 6

The ball sailed over his head for James' goal, albeit he didn't get much help from team mates. After that, he equipped himself fine.

