Chuba Akpom opened the scoring after eight minutes but Emil Riis drew North End level before half time.
Jordan Storey scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time to seal PNE’s second home win of the season, in a game where they doubled their home goal tally.
Here’s how we rated the North End players on the day...
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Had little to do in the game but did seem to be in a bit of a strange position for the Boro goal, scrambling to the near post only for the ball to whizz past him.
2. Brad Potts - 6
A new position for Potts with right back now ticked off, his seventh in a PNE shirt, and he stuck to the task well though he offered little going forward. Got through plenty of running regardless.
3. Jordan Storey - 8
A solid performance, as we've come to expect from him, and the winning goal in stoppage time to boot. He is enjoying a fantastic season so far.
4. Liam Lindsay - 8
Another excellent display from the Scot who was unfortunate not to add to his vast collection of man of the match awards at Deepdale. Credited with assists for both of North End's goals too.
