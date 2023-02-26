Preston North End player ratings gallery after win over Wigan Athletic

Preston North End got their first home win in four months on Saturday as they came from behind against Wigan Athletic to win 2-1.
A Greg Cunningham own goal have the Latics the lead in the first half but an improved display in the second half, and goals from Daniel Johnson from the spot and Tom Cannon, gave Ryan Lowe’s side the win.
The points took North End into the top half, into 12th place, and this is how we rated the players on the day...
Preston North End's Tom Cannon (2nd left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal
2. Freddie Woodman - 7
Pulled off a very important save in the second half when Sinani's shot came through a crowd of bodies at late notice. Some important punches too when set pieces became Wigan's main source to find an equaliser.
3. Bambo Diaby - 7
Made an important header in the opening seconds to take away a big chance for Lang and was there to close him down in the second half when he was one v one. Dealt with one of Wigan's biggest threats well.
4. Liam Lindsay - 6
Still looks to be lacking the same confidence and aura that he had in the first part of the season, where nothing would beat him, but a solid day.
