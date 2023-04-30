News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings gallery after 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United

Preston North End’s play-off hopes ended on Saturday as they were beaten 4-1 at Sheffield United.

By Tom Sandells
Published 30th Apr 2023, 18:17 BST

Anel Ahmedhodžić put the Blades into the lead, who were promoted in midweek, with Liam Delap getting North End back on level terms.

The home side ran away with the game however, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Ali McBurnie all adding second half goals.

It means that Preston can no longer reach the top six, mathematically, after a poor day in Yorkshire.

Here’s how we rated the players on the day...

Preston North End players react after conceeding the opening goal

1. 1-0 to the Blades

Preston North End players react after conceeding the opening goal

There wasn't a lot he could do about most of the goals, although the fourth looked to be quite in the centre and he did get a hand to it. It did come at pace, to give him the benefit of the doubt.

2. Freddie Woodman - 6

There wasn't a lot he could do about most of the goals, although the fourth looked to be quite in the centre and he did get a hand to it. It did come at pace, to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Was pretty steady in the first half and did well in bringing the ball out of defence. Was taken off at half time as Ryan Lowe switched to four at the back.

3. Jordan Storey - 6

Was pretty steady in the first half and did well in bringing the ball out of defence. Was taken off at half time as Ryan Lowe switched to four at the back.

Considering how little game time the German has had, he's been very good in the last two games. Was forceful in the tackle, more than you could say about most of the side, and was often left exposed needing to make his tackle or else.

4. Patrick Bauer - 7

Considering how little game time the German has had, he's been very good in the last two games. Was forceful in the tackle, more than you could say about most of the side, and was often left exposed needing to make his tackle or else.

