Preston North End player ratings from the 2-1 defeat to Reading

Femi Azeez gave the Royals a first-half lead, one which Daniel Johnson cancelled out with a penalty after an hour.
Within eight minutes though, Reading regained the lead through John Swift.
A late bombardment from North End couldn't bring about an equaliser, substitutes Brad Potts and Ben Whiteman both denied by fine saves from home keeper Rafael Cabral in stoppage-time.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the Championship clash.
1. Daniel Iversen 5
Might have done better with the first goal, only getting the slighestof touches when trying to cut out the cross.
Photo: Camerasport
2. Jordan Storey 5
Gave away possession in the build-up to the opening goal and generally had his work cut out against Azeez and Joao.
Photo: Camerasport
3. Liam Lindsay 5
Liked his fellow central defenders had an uncomfortable afternoon against Reading’s front pair.
Photo: Camerasport
4. Andrew Hughes 4
Switched off for the opening goal at the far post, caught flat-footed and allowing Azeez to step inside him and knock the ball home.
Photo: Camerasport