Action from Preston North End's clash with Reading

Preston North End player ratings from the 2-1 defeat to Reading

Preston North End were beaten 2-1 by Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 12:32 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th August 2021, 12:43 pm

Femi Azeez gave the Royals a first-half lead, one which Daniel Johnson cancelled out with a penalty after an hour.

Within eight minutes though, Reading regained the lead through John Swift.

A late bombardment from North End couldn't bring about an equaliser, substitutes Brad Potts and Ben Whiteman both denied by fine saves from home keeper Rafael Cabral in stoppage-time.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the Championship clash.

1. Daniel Iversen 5

Might have done better with the first goal, only getting the slighestof touches when trying to cut out the cross.

2. Jordan Storey 5

Gave away possession in the build-up to the opening goal and generally had his work cut out against Azeez and Joao.

3. Liam Lindsay 5

Liked his fellow central defenders had an uncomfortable afternoon against Reading’s front pair.

4. Andrew Hughes 4

Switched off for the opening goal at the far post, caught flat-footed and allowing Azeez to step inside him and knock the ball home.

