Preston North End player ratings - Four 8/10 scores and one 5/10 in win over Reading
Preston North End made it three wins in a week as they beat Reading 2-1 on Friday live on Sky.
By Tom Sandells
5 minutes ago
Ched Evans was the hero on the night, his two goals proving to be the difference after Lucas Joao had initially levelled things up from the penalty spot.
The win sent PNE up to fifth in the table, dropping only one place after the rest of the division caught up with their games on Saturday, the first time in Ryan Lowe’s reign that the Lilywhites have been in the top six.
Here’s how we rated the players on the night…
Page 1 of 4