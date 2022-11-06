News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preston North End's Ched Evans (centre) celebrates Preston North End's Freddie Woodman at the final whistle

Preston North End player ratings - Four 8/10 scores and one 5/10 in win over Reading

Preston North End made it three wins in a week as they beat Reading 2-1 on Friday live on Sky.

By Tom Sandells
5 minutes ago

Ched Evans was the hero on the night, his two goals proving to be the difference after Lucas Joao had initially levelled things up from the penalty spot.

The win sent PNE up to fifth in the table, dropping only one place after the rest of the division caught up with their games on Saturday, the first time in Ryan Lowe’s reign that the Lilywhites have been in the top six.

Here’s how we rated the players on the night…

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Has little to do in the game and what he had to do was on the whole pretty simple and was only beaten from the penalty spot.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

2. Jordan Storey - 8

Andy Carroll looked to stand on the younger of the three defenders on the night and got absolutely nothing out of him before being replaced. Once again, a fine showing from the ever impressive centre back.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

3. Liam Lindsay - 8

Another huge display from the Scot and integral to PNE securing the win as they defended their lead in the final 10 minutes. Their rearguard action can always be relied upon.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

4. Andrew Hughes - 8

Gave absolutely nothing to the Reading forwards and is just a really solid defender at the top of his game, with the World Cup around the corner.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Ched EvansReadingSkyRyan Lowe
Next Page
Page 1 of 4