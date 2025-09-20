Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine scored the only goal of the game

Preston North End ran out 0-1 winners at Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our player ratings from Pride Park.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Commanded his box well. One routine save from Brereton Diaz in the first half. A massive one to deny Agyemang in the second. 8

Jordan Storey: Competed strongly in the air against Morris. Saw an early header from a corner blocked. Played a big part in the clean sheet. 8

Lewis Gibson: Excellent reading of danger. Was alert throughout and competed aggressively. 8

Andrew Hughes: Another solid shift. Didn’t really put a foot wrong over the piece. 8

Pol Valentin: Industrious out on the right and went until the very end. 8

Ben Whiteman: A disciplined display in midfield. Got his foot on the ball and found team mates. Did his defensive duties well. 8

Ali McCann: Worked his socks off in the engine room. Got stuck in. Some passes went astray but he had a big influence. 7.5

Thierry Small: Got through 75 minutes. Drove on the outside and delivered crosses, while seeing a low shout easily saved. 7

Alfie Devine: His piece of outstanding quality settled the game. The Spurs loan man was magnificent. 9

Lewis Dobbin: Looked sharp again, driving at Derby at every opportunity. Got into dangerous positions and sometimes lacked the final part, but was a clear threat. 7.5

Milutin Osmajic: A boost to have him back. Came close to doubling PNE’s lead with a flicked first half effort. Ran into channels and looked after it well on occasions. 7

Substitutes

Harrison Armstrong: Slotted in midfield and played a few passes. 6

Liam Lindsay: Introduced for the closing stages and did his job. 6.5

Daniel Jebbison: Effective work at the top end of the pitch - was a nuisance. 6.5

Andrija Vukcevic: Locked things down on the left for the final moments. 6

Michael Smith: Introduced very late on - great experience to turn to. 6