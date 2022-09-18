Preston North End player ratings after Sheffield United defeat

Goals from Iliam Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie in each half were enough to sink the Lilywhites, as they once again drew a blank at home.
North End sit 15th, with the Blades top of the table, after the game and this is how we rated them...
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Couldn’t do too much for the goals, with mistakes in front of him proving costly. Made a few good stops, but nothing you wouldn’t expect him to deal with.
2. Jordan Storey - 5
Started the game so brightly on the front foot defensively and stealing in in front of the Blades forwards but his poor header led to the first goal, though Whiteman could have passed the ball away and prevented it.
3. Liam Lindsay - 6
Had a decent game without being the commanding presence we've seen so far this season. Sold himself a little bit for the first goal desperately trying to make a block.
4. Andrew Hughes - 5
Was at fault for United’s second goal, losing out to Sander Berge, after doing some good things in the first half. Was looking to drive forward and helped set the tone in the first 45 but an uncharacteristic error tainted his game.
