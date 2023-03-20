Preston North End player ratings after damning defeat to Middlesbrough on Gentry Day
Preston North End were heavily beaten on Saturday, going down 4-0 to Middlesbrough.
Chub Akpom opened the scoring in the first half before Cameron Archer added two more in the second half and Marcus Forss made it four in second half stoppage time.
Just before North End conceded the fourth, Bambo Diaby picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.
It was a bad day for the football but a good day for PNE fans who celebrated their annual Gentry Day, with 1,700 fans loudly backing their side throughout.
Unfortunately, the football did not match the backing, and this is how we rated the players on the day.