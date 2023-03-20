News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings after damning defeat to Middlesbrough on Gentry Day

Preston North End were heavily beaten on Saturday, going down 4-0 to Middlesbrough.

By Tom Sandells
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:27 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT

Chub Akpom opened the scoring in the first half before Cameron Archer added two more in the second half and Marcus Forss made it four in second half stoppage time.

Just before North End conceded the fourth, Bambo Diaby picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.

It was a bad day for the football but a good day for PNE fans who celebrated their annual Gentry Day, with 1,700 fans loudly backing their side throughout.

Unfortunately, the football did not match the backing, and this is how we rated the players on the day.

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby punches the ball after Middlesbrough score the opening goal

1. One down...

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby punches the ball after Middlesbrough score the opening goal Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

A shaky day for the PNE keeper who looked like he could do better with the third goal as Archer's strike wasn't in the corner. Kicking also a bit hit and miss.

A shaky day for the PNE keeper who looked like he could do better with the third goal as Archer's strike wasn't in the corner. Kicking also a bit hit and miss. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Over-committed for the second goal and Middlesbrough had a fair bit of joy coming down the left wing on the day.

Over-committed for the second goal and Middlesbrough had a fair bit of joy coming down the left wing on the day. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

It had all been going so well for Diaby but he had a poor game on saturday. His timing seemed to be off meaning he missed a few balls he would otherwise normally deal with, which led to his red card.

It had all been going so well for Diaby but he had a poor game on saturday. His timing seemed to be off meaning he missed a few balls he would otherwise normally deal with, which led to his red card. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

