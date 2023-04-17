Preston North End player ratings after 2-0 defeat to Millwall in Championship play-off race

Preston North End lost ground on the play-off places on Saturday as they lost 2-0 to Millwall in the capital.
Tom Bradshaw scored in the first half with Zian Flemming netting the Lions’ second in the second half.
PNE had their chances to get ahead and find a way back into the game but couldn’t produce the cutting edge required on the day.
Here’s how we reated the North End players…
1. PNE go 2-0 down
Dejection for Preston North End Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
2. Freddie Woodman - 6
The North End keeper had very little to do. He could do nothing about the two goals he conceded and otherwise didn't have a shot to save. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
3. Jordan Storey - 6
Not at his best on the day but still didn't have too much trouble in dealing with the Millwall forward line. A few sloppy errors in the contest. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Liam Lindsay - 6
Similar to Storey, Liam Lindsay was not at his commanding best on the day but at the same time it wasn't as if Tom Bradshaw had his number. Was subbed towards the end in a quartet of changes. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell