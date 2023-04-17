News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings after 2-0 defeat to Millwall in Championship play-off race

Preston North End lost ground on the play-off places on Saturday as they lost 2-0 to Millwall in the capital.

By Tom Sandells
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

Tom Bradshaw scored in the first half with Zian Flemming netting the Lions’ second in the second half.

PNE had their chances to get ahead and find a way back into the game but couldn’t produce the cutting edge required on the day.

Here’s how we reated the North End players…

Dejection for Preston North End

1. PNE go 2-0 down

Dejection for Preston North End

Photo Sales
The North End keeper had very little to do. He could do nothing about the two goals he conceded and otherwise didn't have a shot to save.

2. Freddie Woodman - 6

The North End keeper had very little to do. He could do nothing about the two goals he conceded and otherwise didn't have a shot to save.

Photo Sales
Not at his best on the day but still didn't have too much trouble in dealing with the Millwall forward line. A few sloppy errors in the contest.

3. Jordan Storey - 6

Not at his best on the day but still didn't have too much trouble in dealing with the Millwall forward line. A few sloppy errors in the contest.

Photo Sales
Similar to Storey, Liam Lindsay was not at his commanding best on the day but at the same time it wasn't as if Tom Bradshaw had his number. Was subbed towards the end in a quartet of changes.

4. Liam Lindsay - 6

Similar to Storey, Liam Lindsay was not at his commanding best on the day but at the same time it wasn't as if Tom Bradshaw had his number. Was subbed towards the end in a quartet of changes.

Photo Sales
