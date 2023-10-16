Another international break offers the chance to take stock of Preston North End’s efforts so far this season, with the Lilywhites sitting third in the table after 11 games.

Ryan Lowe’s men went eight matches unbeaten at the start of the campaign - defeating Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City, Stoke, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham while drawing against Bristol City and Rotherham. North End then lost three games on the bounce, with West Brom, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all triumphing over the Lilywhites.

As expected there have been highs and lows already and plenty to digest as a result. With that in mind, below are our mid-October North End player ratings based on the campaign to date. And, as with the last edition, we have excluded those to play minimal minutes - such as Layton Stewart, Patrick Bauer, Ben Woodburn and Noah Mawene.

1 . Freddie Woodman -7 Will want North End to get back to being solid after the break, having conceded 11 in the last three games. Not much he could do for most of those goals. Started the season well, with his shot stopping strong again. Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Storey - 7 Hopefully will be back from the sickness bug which ruled him out of the Leicester and Ipswich matches. Had a tough afternoon against West Brom but had been playing well up until that point. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Liam Lindsay - 7 Some excellent early performances from the big Scot, who remains first choice in the heart of Preston’s back three. Has scored a couple of goals and will want to find top form again post-break. Photo Sales