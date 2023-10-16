The Preston North End player ratings from season so far as trio lead the way
PNE are third in the Championship table after 11 matches
Another international break offers the chance to take stock of Preston North End’s efforts so far this season, with the Lilywhites sitting third in the table after 11 games.
Ryan Lowe’s men went eight matches unbeaten at the start of the campaign - defeating Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City, Stoke, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham while drawing against Bristol City and Rotherham. North End then lost three games on the bounce, with West Brom, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all triumphing over the Lilywhites.
As expected there have been highs and lows already and plenty to digest as a result. With that in mind, below are our mid-October North End player ratings based on the campaign to date. And, as with the last edition, we have excluded those to play minimal minutes - such as Layton Stewart, Patrick Bauer, Ben Woodburn and Noah Mawene.