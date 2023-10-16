News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Preston North End players celebratePreston North End players celebrate
Preston North End players celebrate

The Preston North End player ratings from season so far as trio lead the way

PNE are third in the Championship table after 11 matches

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:37 BST

Another international break offers the chance to take stock of Preston North End’s efforts so far this season, with the Lilywhites sitting third in the table after 11 games.

Ryan Lowe’s men went eight matches unbeaten at the start of the campaign - defeating Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City, Stoke, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham while drawing against Bristol City and Rotherham. North End then lost three games on the bounce, with West Brom, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all triumphing over the Lilywhites.

As expected there have been highs and lows already and plenty to digest as a result. With that in mind, below are our mid-October North End player ratings based on the campaign to date. And, as with the last edition, we have excluded those to play minimal minutes - such as Layton Stewart, Patrick Bauer, Ben Woodburn and Noah Mawene.

Will want North End to get back to being solid after the break, having conceded 11 in the last three games. Not much he could do for most of those goals. Started the season well, with his shot stopping strong again.

1. Freddie Woodman -7

Will want North End to get back to being solid after the break, having conceded 11 in the last three games. Not much he could do for most of those goals. Started the season well, with his shot stopping strong again.

Photo Sales
Hopefully will be back from the sickness bug which ruled him out of the Leicester and Ipswich matches. Had a tough afternoon against West Brom but had been playing well up until that point.

2. Jordan Storey - 7

Hopefully will be back from the sickness bug which ruled him out of the Leicester and Ipswich matches. Had a tough afternoon against West Brom but had been playing well up until that point. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Some excellent early performances from the big Scot, who remains first choice in the heart of Preston’s back three. Has scored a couple of goals and will want to find top form again post-break.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7

Some excellent early performances from the big Scot, who remains first choice in the heart of Preston’s back three. Has scored a couple of goals and will want to find top form again post-break.

Photo Sales
Brought in from the cold to play against the top two teams in the league. The goals conceded will be disappointing but always gives his all and was committed as ever.

4. Greg Cunningham - 5.5

Brought in from the cold to play against the top two teams in the league. The goals conceded will be disappointing but always gives his all and was committed as ever.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page