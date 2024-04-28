Preston North End’s award winners for the 2023/24 season were announced on Sunday night.
The Lilywhites typically present the trophies to players after the final home match of the season, but with that an evening kick off on Monday - against Leicester City - PNE opted to stream the awards show via its official YouTube channel.
Here is a round-up of the winners of Player of the Year, Goal of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Scholar of the Year, Community Player of the Year and PFA Community Champion!
1. Alan Browne - Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year
The second time he has won the award at PNE. North End's captain has put in some crucial performances this year - especially in the first half of the campaign - leading by example. His goal at Blackburn Rovers was pure quality and the header at home to Leeds United was excellent. His other two strikes came from the penalty spot, at home to Coventry City, and away to Huddersfield Town.
2. Liam Lindsay - Players' Player of the Year
His last gasp goal against Blackburn Rovers will be remembered for a long, long time. Also scored at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, but it's been his consistent performances in the heart of defence. Lindsay has started all 44 Championship matches - a magnificent effort.
3. Kian Best - Young Player of the Year
Came straight out of the academy and into the first team picture, playing a key part at the start of the season - as PNE went on an eight match unbeaten run. Earned an England Under-19 call-up later in the season. Made 12 senior appearances in total, with 11 of them coming in the Championship.
4. Liam Millar - Goal of the Year vs Leeds United (H)
A Boxing Day belter. On the goal, he told iFollow PNE: "It's probably the most significant goal I've scored - in the 90th minute, on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports. The goosebumps that went through me in that moment are kind of indescribable. It was a great moment for me, for sure."
