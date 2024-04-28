1 . Alan Browne - Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year

The second time he has won the award at PNE. North End's captain has put in some crucial performances this year - especially in the first half of the campaign - leading by example. His goal at Blackburn Rovers was pure quality and the header at home to Leeds United was excellent. His other two strikes came from the penalty spot, at home to Coventry City, and away to Huddersfield Town.