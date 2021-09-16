Preston North End player column: Sepp van den Berg salutes fans' celebrations after equaliser at Sheffield United

I thought we played well during the game and it was definitely a performance which deserved a point.

There had been a chance for Emil Riis a few minutes earlier to give us the lead, only for Sheffield United to go and score at the other end.

So to score an equaliser so late on was brilliant.

Celebrating Preston North End's late equaliser against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

What made it even more special was where our fans were sitting, right next to the pitch at the end the ground where we scored.

At the time I knew it was very late in the game when the goal went in.

When Ryan Ledson went to take the free-kick I felt it might be our last chance.

After we scored and the celebrations had finished, I asked the referee how long left and he said 30 seconds.

So Emil’s goal was just in time and a very good finish it was from him.

I’ve seen a few clips of the fans in the stand celebrating.

For them to have gone all that way on a Tuesday night and see us score in the 95th minute, must have been a great feeling.

Those moments make football special and having the fans there again makes such a big difference.

When we got to Bramall Lane we went out on to the pitch. I was looking around that big stadium thinking there was no chance on a Tuesday night that it would be nearly full.

But going out for kick-off it was pretty full and that was great to see.

Having the fans there is way better than last season.

We are unbeaten in four league games now and it is tough opponents again on Saturday when we play West Bromwich Albion.

Sheffield United were tough opponents on Tuesday but we came out with a good result. I think with us, the better the team we play, the better we play.

Recovery after a midweek game like that is important ahead of training again on a Thursday morning.

I’m not someone who likes to do nothing on a day off, if I did that I would feel horrible in the first training session back.

So at home I do a bit of bike and some stretching, just to get my body moving.

I do try and get as much sleep as I can, while I try and chill and get a bit of Playstation.

Then it is back down to training on Thursday to get ready for the next game.

During the international break I was with the Netherlands Under-21s.

It’s been a while since I was with the national team, for a couple of years I was in the Under-19s and then Covid came along.

A lot of the guys who were with me in the 19s have also moved to the 21s. So I knew almost everyone, there were just a few younger guys who I knew by name but not having played in a team with.

There was only one game and I was on the bench which was a bit frustrating. There are more matches in October which I will hopefully have more of an involvement in.

I managed to get a few days back seeing my family and friends in Zwolle.

After Preston played Swansea, I asked the gaffer if I could go home for a couple of days before joining up with the Netherlands – luckily he said I could do.