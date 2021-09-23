Preston North End player column: Brad Potts says Deepdale will be rocking for Liverpool cup clash

I said to people before the draw was made that I’d have liked to play Liverpool away but I can’t complain about getting them at Deepdale.

The further you get in a cup competition, the more likely it is that you will be drawn against a team from the Premier League.

We were the last game drawn out of the hat which kept the excitement going for a bit longer.

In the cup you ideally want to play a Premier League side or someone from another division who you aren’t used to playing.

Deepdale should be rocking under the lights when we play Liverpool.

The last cup game like that was Manchester City a couple of years ago.

It was a good atmosphere that night and I’m sure it will be the same or better this time around.

Brad Potts in action for PNE against Cheltenham at Deepdale

Ryan Ledson and Joe Rafferty are both big Liverpool fans, to be fair a few of the lads in the dressing room are.

We’ve got Sepp van den Berg on loan from Liverpool at the moment but I don’t think they will allow him to play in the game.

Sepp has to be a Preston fan for the night doesn’t he?

We got into the fourth round thanks to the 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night. I thought we were solid and comfortable for most of the game.

After going 2-0 up, had we scored a third goal quickly that would have been the game dead and buried.

As it was, Cheltenham got a goal back through Kyle Vassell who had come off the bench – I played with big Kyle a few years ago and he’s a handful for defenders.

Once that goal went in, I thought we dealt with the game quite well, got back to how we were playing and went on to score two more goals late in the game through Sean Maguire and Emil Riis.

Our first two goals had come from defenders, with Andrew Hughes and Raff finding the back of the net. They might not score too often but it was great to see them do so.

Hughesy has been playing really well this season and he deserved his goal.

As for Raff, he hasn’t played much but works really hard in training and that was a nice moment for him.

The final touch for his goal came off a Cheltenham player but you’ve got to give it to Raff don’t you?

This week I signed a new contract here and I was delighted to do that.

There had been talks going on for a little while but everyone knows how I like it here. I feel at home at the club, I’m settled with the lads and staff.

It was pretty straightforward really. Probably the reason it only got done when it did was the transfer window.

During the window the club didn’t know who might be coming in or going out and that was the focus.

Once the window shut, the attention then turned to contract talks.

There are a few lads who are out of contract at the end of the season, as I would have been before I signed.

Jordan Storey got his new deal sorted at the same time and hopefully the other lads in that position will do so in the next few weeks.

Brad Potts was talking to Dave Seddon