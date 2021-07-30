Preston North End play the numbers game: Squad numbers for the 2021/22 season
Preston North End have announced their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season and there have been a few changes.
Greg Cunningham, Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans have got new numbers - Cunningham will wear No.3, Whiteman 4 and Evans 9.
New boys Izzy Brown and Matthew Olosunde will wear 20 and 22 respectively, although Brown is ruled out for several months after having surgery on a torn Achilles tendon.
Josh Earl, who did have the No.3 shirt, reverts to 32 which he had when he first broke into the first-team squad.
The numbers filled by Whiteman and Evans were vacant after the departures of Ben Pearson in January and Louis Moult during the summer.
Teenage midfielder Lewis Leigh will wear 17 - Whiteman's old number - with first-year scholars Noah Mawene given 36 and Josh Seary 37.
All the other players will keep their numbers from last season.
Full list of squad numbers:
1. Declan Rudd
2. Sepp van den Berg
3. Greg Cunningham
4. Ben Whiteman
5. Patrick Bauer
6. Liam Lindsay
7. Tom Bayliss
8. Alan Browne
9. Ched Evans
10. Josh Harrop
11. Daniel Johnson
14. Jordan Storey
15. Joe Rafferty
16. Andrew Hughes
17. Lewis Leigh
18. Ryan Ledson
19. Emil Riis
20. Izzy Brown
22. Matthew Olosunde
23. Paul Huntington
24. Sean Maguire
25. Connor Ripley
26. Adam O’Reilly
27. Jacob Holland-Wilkinson
28. Mathew Hudson
29. Tom Barkhuizen
30. Jack Baxter
31. Scott Sinclair
32. Josh Earl
33. Ethan Walker
34. Lewis Coulton
35. Oliver Lombard
36. Noah Mawene
37. Josh Seary
38. Joe Rodwell-Grant
44. Brad Potts
