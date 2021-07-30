Preston North End play the numbers game: Squad numbers for the 2021/22 season

Preston North End celebrate their goal at Accrington Stanley

Greg Cunningham, Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans have got new numbers - Cunningham will wear No.3, Whiteman 4 and Evans 9.

New boys Izzy Brown and Matthew Olosunde will wear 20 and 22 respectively, although Brown is ruled out for several months after having surgery on a torn Achilles tendon.

Josh Earl, who did have the No.3 shirt, reverts to 32 which he had when he first broke into the first-team squad.

The numbers filled by Whiteman and Evans were vacant after the departures of Ben Pearson in January and Louis Moult during the summer.

Teenage midfielder Lewis Leigh will wear 17 - Whiteman's old number - with first-year scholars Noah Mawene given 36 and Josh Seary 37.

All the other players will keep their numbers from last season.

Full list of squad numbers:

1. Declan Rudd

2. Sepp van den Berg

3. Greg Cunningham

4. Ben Whiteman

5. Patrick Bauer

6. Liam Lindsay

7. Tom Bayliss

8. Alan Browne

9. Ched Evans

10. Josh Harrop

11. Daniel Johnson

14. Jordan Storey

15. Joe Rafferty

16. Andrew Hughes

17. Lewis Leigh

18. Ryan Ledson

19. Emil Riis

20. Izzy Brown

22. Matthew Olosunde

23. Paul Huntington

24. Sean Maguire

25. Connor Ripley

26. Adam O’Reilly

27. Jacob Holland-Wilkinson

28. Mathew Hudson

29. Tom Barkhuizen

30. Jack Baxter

31. Scott Sinclair

32. Josh Earl

33. Ethan Walker

34. Lewis Coulton

35. Oliver Lombard

36. Noah Mawene

37. Josh Seary

38. Joe Rodwell-Grant

44. Brad Potts