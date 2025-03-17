Peter Ridsdale discussed the cost of improving Preston North End's pitch last summer

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will not have any complaints about the current state of the Deepdale pitch.

The Lilywhites’ chief admitted he first noticed its deterioration in the home match against Millwall last month. Supporters have pointed it out in recent weeks while PNE’s players have seemingly struggled to control the ball at times. But, it’s not something Heckingbottom remotely wants to moan about.

“I've just said to the players, the staff, I don't want to hear anything about it,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “Everyone has to play on it. If you go on the pitch thinking it's a problem, you're going to play garbage aren't you?

“Everyone has to play on it, so that's it, and if we lose because we get a bobble, we lose because we get a bobble, simple. It's fair because both teams have it. Deal with it. One hundred per cent (I played on worse) - I remember Feetham's had a quarter of it relayed and it was that much higher than the rest of the stadium.”

Peter Ridsdale’s update last summer

In an interview with BBC Lancashire in June 2024, the North End CEO was asked about infrastructure improvements. New floodlights were being installed but a Desso pitch and undersoil heating was not on the immediate agenda. It’s understood PNE are assessing the scope for work post-season.

Speaking about the matter last year, Ridsdale said: “We have plans, as soon as possible - and it’s probably going to be next summer now - to do undersoil heating and a Desso pitch. If we did undersoil heating this summer in advance of a Desso, that heat would crumble the grass we’ve got because it’s currently not a Desso pitch; it’s a sand-based pitch.

“So you can’t do undersoil heating in isolation of doing the Desso as well. Desso is part plastic but that’s £1m and undersoil heating is probably £400,000-£500,000, and we’ve only got so much money. I’m currently choosing to use that to strengthen the squad. But our plans are floodlights this summer, undersoil heating and a Desso as soon as we can. That will have to be done together to protect the pitch.”

