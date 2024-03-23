3 . Hull City (A) - penalty appeal

This was one of those where you just expected the referee to point to the spot. However, Alan Browne and co were left baffled not to be given a penalty - after the number eight got goal side and was dragged to the ground. Post-match, Lowe said: "We are let down again by a decision which has cost us. I am sick of saying it, but it’s frustrating. I have got to be careful what I say... The defender has let it bounce, tried to make amends for it and thought he was snookered. That is when he brought him down. The referee is in a good position to see it and yeah, another moment that has cost us."