The last one came at Home Park, in Preston North End's 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle - and manager Ryan Lowe has had his fair share of decisions to discuss this season. The Liverpudlian may likely too many.
After the goalless draw with Hull City, earlier month, Lowe said: "I've just been told that will be 11 decisions that have gone against us. And three that have gone for us. So, they are big moments. But, what I am not going to do is let it manifest in my head - because the lads were fantastic."
Here is a look back at the ones which stand out.
1. Millwall (H) - penalty appeal
With the score line 1-1 at Deepdale, after early goals from Mads Frokjaer and Zian Flemming (obviously), PNE had a strong case for a penalty. The ball struck the hand of Brooke Norton-Cuffy, from a whipped free-kick into the box. The full-back's arm was stretched high and out, in an unnatural position.
2. Southampton (H) - penalty appeal
It finished 2-2 here, with PNE having turned the game around in the second half - only to score an own goal deep into injury time. But, at 0-1 to Southampton, Will Keane's strike ricocheted on to the hand of Kyle Walker-Peters. No penalty was given and the Saints man didn't know a great deal about it, but was stood right on the goal line. Lowe said: "It wasn’t to be, but I think we should’ve been at 1-1 in the first half - because we should’ve had a stonewall penalty, after watching it back. It’s going in the net and when you don’t get given them... we will probably get an apology tomorrow, for that one."
3. Hull City (A) - penalty appeal
This was one of those where you just expected the referee to point to the spot. However, Alan Browne and co were left baffled not to be given a penalty - after the number eight got goal side and was dragged to the ground. Post-match, Lowe said: "We are let down again by a decision which has cost us. I am sick of saying it, but it’s frustrating. I have got to be careful what I say... The defender has let it bounce, tried to make amends for it and thought he was snookered. That is when he brought him down. The referee is in a good position to see it and yeah, another moment that has cost us."
4. Cardiff City (H) - red card
Jamilu Collins stayed on the pitch for Cardiff City - who went on to score in the 96th and 99th minute and win 2-1 at Deepdale. Collins had headbutted Ched Evans right in front of the dugouts. The afternoon was made even more frustrating by Robbie Brady's red card, four minutes after PNE took the lead. Lowe did not wish to comment too much after the match, but did share a week or so later that the adjudication panel had told North End it should've been a red card.
