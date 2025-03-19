Only West Brom have drawn more matches than PNE this season in the Championship

Preston North End have proven a tough team to beat under Paul Heckingbottom this season but in the same breath, wins haven’t been easy to come by.

The Lilywhites have won 10 of the 36 games played under Heckingbottom and lost just nine - with only one of those defeats coming at Deepdale. It’s a league campaign which has been dominated by draws - only West Brom can better Preston’s 17 this season.

Frustration has been the overriding feeling after lots of those with the manager, assistant and players of the belief that PNE should certainly be higher in the table - and better off in the way of points. Here, we take a look back at every match to yield one point...

Middlesbrough 1-1 PNE (Frokjaer)

This felt like a solid point on the road. North End were second best in the first half and had offered very little at the Riverside, but found an equaliser just before the break - pretty much out of nowhere. Preston were much better in the second half and had a go, but didn’t do enough to take all three.

Stats: 16 v 5 (shots), 6 v 1 (shots on target), 1.64 v 0.44 (xG)

PNE 0-0 Blackburn

A Lancashire derby with the caveat of Sam Greenwood’s sending off in the first half, which changed the complexion of the contest completely. North End still caused Rovers some problems and restricted the visitors impressively. With 11v11, the Lilywhites would’ve backed themselves to come out on top.

Stats: 7 v 6 (shots), 5 v 3 (shots on target), 0.34 v 0.83 (xG)

Burnley 0-0 PNE

It was very early in the game but Emil Riis’ wrongly ruled out goal is one that still frustrates the manager to this day - and understandably so. It was a brilliantly executed free-kick routine and North End were terrific in that first half. They failed to build on that in the second and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Stats: 9 v 9 (shots), 1 v 2 (shots on target), 0.46 v 0.85 (xG)

PNE 2-2 Norwich (Greenwood pen, Holmes)

North End were two goals to the good and from there you expect to get the job done, but there were still 78 minutes left to play when Duane Holmes slotted in the second. The killer was Norwich’s goal right before half time and the second felt avoidable as well. In the end, though, PNE had to dig deep to avoid defeat.

Stats: 8 v 9 (shots), 2 v 3 (shots on target), 1.62 v 0.74 (xG)

Plymouth 3-3 PNE (Greenwood, Frokjaer, Potts)

A quite frankly ridiculous result. North End were three-nil up, flying and in complete control at Home Park. The space they were afforded in Argyle’s half was remarkable and there were fourth and fifth goals there for PNE if they wanted them. Credit to Plymouth for fighting back but they ought to have been dead and buried.

Stats: 12 v 16 (shots), 6 v 8 (shots on target), 1.17 v 2.08 (xG)

PNE 0-0 Sunderland

A night where defences came out on top. It was positive to see North End once again go toe-to-toe with a high flying team in the division. Both sides were kept at arm’s length over the 90 minutes though with clear cut opportunities difficult to come by.

Stats: 14 v 10 (shots), 2 v 2 (shots on target), 1.60 v 0.73 (xG)

PNE 1-1 Derby (Greenwood)

This was a dire spectacle at Deepdale. North End hit the front thanks to Greenwood’s fantastic first half header but a really poor goal was shipped just six minutes later. Neither side really did enough to go on and take all three points in the second half; a forgettable 90 minutes for sure.

Stats: 11 v 5 (shots), 3 v 1 (shots on target), 0.35 v 0.56(xG)

Stoke 0-0 PNE

Just three days later, the match in the Potteries wasn’t much better. Milutin Osmajic had a golden first half chance and Ben Whiteman was denied late on, but PNE lacked creativity again. They then had to survive the closing stages with 10 men after Freddie Woodman’s red card.

Stats: 12 v 8 (shots), 1 v 3 (shots on target), 0.71 v 0.69 (xG)

PNE 1-1 West Brom (Riis)

North End have felt aggrieved with a lot of their points this year but this wasn’t really one of them. Trailing at the break to Albion, it looked a difficult game to get back into but Riis restored parity with a perfectly placed effort on 55 minutes. The game ebbed and flowed after that with a big Ali McCann tackle crucial late on.

Stats: 13 v 8 (shots), 6 v 3 (shots on target), 0.93 v 0.51 (xG)

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 PNE (Riis)

One that got away from North End, who were ahead at half-time and should’ve extended their lead. Preston were firmly in the ascendency and Brad Potts had a glorious chance. The Owls eventually fought back - after seeing a penalty saved - and pushed hard in the closing stages. The goal was a poor one to concede, mind.

Stats: 13 v 14 (shots), 4 v 7 (shots on target), 1.46 v 3.34 (xG)

PNE 1-1 Leeds (Potts)

A hammer-blow in the 93rd minute as Dan James fizzed a cross in and the ball flew in off Jack Whatmough’s foot. North End were seconds away from a statement three points at home. The players put in a relentless shift and scored a brilliant goal through Potts. They just couldn’t hang on.

Stats: 5 v 18 (shots), 3 v 4 (shots on target), 0.67 v 2.22 (xG)

PNE 1-1 Oxford (Keane)

Another point that could’ve well been all three. Oxford were gifted the opener but North End missed some massive chances in the first half. Gary Rowett’s side looked as though they’d be difficult to break down but Will Keane popped up with the equaliser - Preston failed to create another big chance after that though.

Stats: 19 v 5 (shots), 5 v 3 (shots on target), 2.15 v 0.42 (xG)

Luton 0-0 PNE

A case of the Lilywhites getting what they went for. After some shoddy away performances Heckingbottom stripped it right back and ensured his side wouldn’t be bullied. North End never threatened to score in the game but kept the back door firmly shut.

Stats: 9 v 2 (shots), 4 v 0 (shots on target), 0.48 v 0.01 (xG)

PNE 0-0 Burnley

Another competitive showing against a promotion chaser. The Clarets have been incredibly difficult to score goals against this year and North End couldn’t find a way through on the day. They did, though, keep Burnley out themselves for a second time.

Stats: 5 v 11 (shots), 1 v 2 (shots on target), 0.24 v 1.00 (xG)

PNE 1-1 Millwall (Riis)

A classic, gritty Championship affair in which both teams shook hands on a point at the end. Similar to the Oxford game, being one-nil down at the break was worrying against an organised outfit. Thankfully, a magnificent Riis strike levelled it straight after half-time. PNE had the better openings late on.

Stats: 16 v 9 (shots), 4 v 3 (shots on target), 1.48 v 0.33 (xG)

PNE 0-0 Swansea

An evening where North End badly lacked conviction and composure in the final third at the key moments. The Swans were largely restricted by Preston but every time an opening came the Lilywhites’ way, the touch, finish or decision making was off.

Stats: 20 v 8 (shots), 5 v 1 (shots on target), 1.88 v 0.49 (xG)

Sunderland 1-1 PNE (Riis)

This definitely goes into the bracket of two points dropped. Preston’s performance at the Stadium of Light was strong and they hit the front in style through Riis. It took a wonder goal late in the day to deny them what would’ve been a deserved midweek victory on the road.

Stats: 20 v 15 (shots), 2 v 2 (shots on target), 2.08 v 0.79 (xG)

To conclude...

Of course, there are a handful of draws which PNE can have no complaints with: bog-standard, bitty Championship games where two teams cancel each other out. But, there are more than a couple where the feeling was real frustration - and not many where Preston nicked, or snatched, an undeserved point.

All teams in the league will have games they look back on at this stage of the season and wonder ‘what if?’. Given the performance level in the respective games, the results against Plymouth, Burnley (H), Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland (A) were certainly disappointing.

That is eight points by which Preston could easily be better off - and without taking into account the Leeds sucker-punch and Swansea/Oxford chances. If there was a point PNE were fortunate to take it would be the one at Middlesbrough, while Leeds edged the Deepdale contest stats wise but trailed until the 93rd minute.

