PNE take on Oxford United on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will travel to Oxford United with a fully fit squad.

It's been a positive start to life at the Lilywhites for Heckingbottom, who was appointed last Tuesday and picked up wins in his first two games - at home to Luton Town in the league, and away to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup. Next on the agenda, following the close of the summer transfer window, is a trip to newly-promoted Oxford United.

It's the final game before the international break, which will be a valuable period of time for Heckingbottom to get on the grass with the squad. It's all eyes on Saturdays trip to the Kassam Stadium for now though, and the PNE boss is delighted to have the treatment table clear. Ali McCann was back in the fold on Tuesday night, and Robbie Brady is in contention again after his knock.

"Yeah, nice, it's good," said Heckingbottom. "I think it was good to give minutes the other night. We've got people fully fit, but a lot of players haven't played enough minutes. That is pleasing... one or two with big 90 minutes', which is great. And not only that, I thought our performance was good.

"People then say it's a headache trying to pick a team - no, I would rather have it like that all the time. It is much better looking round at the squad and players on the bench, knowing they are going to come on and impact the game - than looking round and hoping.

"We won't do anything with 11, 15, 16... we need the whole group to buy in and be ready to perform. When you get that opportunity, you need to take it and stay in the team. That is how we'll be... really fair. We'll challenge the players, but really supporting how they perform."

On the challenge of facing Oxford, he added: "They've been really competitive in the games and posed problems to all the opposition they've played. And likewise, they've - with that jump-up - been probably posed more problems than they were in League One, which is natural.

"They have made a couple more signings, so we know we're going away, to their ground and there'll be good energy about the place - with it their second league game at home. They will be approaching to win, at home, but we see it as another opportunity for ourselves to get three points."