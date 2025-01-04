Preston North End v Oxford United injury news as 4 out and 3 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxford United are the visitors to Deepdale on Saturday.

Preston North End are back at Deepdale as they host Oxford United in their first home game of the year.

The Lilywhites sufered a 3-1 defeat to West Brom on January 1 with all of the damage done in the first-half. Ryan Ledson got a goal back with 20 minutes to go but it only acted as a consolation.

North End following the results dropped down to 16th, where they are seven points above the relegation zone, four off a top-half place, and ten off a play-off spot. Oxford defeated Millwall on Wednesday, as new boss Gary Rowett defeated his old club, to steer further away from the relegation dog fight. A win for the U's would take them above PNE.

Preston North End team news

Brad Potts sustained a knee injury on Boxing Day in the latter stages of the match. He's since missed the last two matches, and it's unlikely given the short turnaround from the West Brom game, that he'll be available. Thankfully the injury isn’t serious, and he shouldn’t be out for too long.

Addressing the injury, first-team manager Paul Heckingbottom said to the Evening Post: "It wasn't a serious one. Some damage behind his knee and he played on, so a bit of swelling. We have had a scan so we know what the problem is."

Robbie Brady is still sidelined with the cracked rib injury he suffered at QPR. The 32-year-old has been out for the last three matches, with no definitive date for the Republic of Ireland international’s return. Such is the nature of the injury, Brady will be available again when he can tolerate a certain degree of pain, or when it fully goes away.

Defender Andrew Hughes was missing on New Year’s Day due to illness. It will have only been a couple of days from the game at West Brom, and so he’s only got a short space of time to recover.

Out: Brad Potts (knee). Doubts: Andrew Hughes (ill), and Robbie Brady (ribs).

Oxford United team news

Oxford United could be without their captain Elliott Moore who suffered a groin injury in the win at Millwall on New Year's Day. Moore was replaced by Peter Kioso at half-time, whilst there was a worry that Przemyslaw Placheta had suffered a hamstring injury, but he was kept on.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail about the U's injury situation, Gary Rowett said: "“He felt his groin at half-time. Shemmy [Przemyslaw Placheta] felt his hamstring, so thankfully I didn’t take Shemmy off.

“I think Elliott knew he would struggle to carry on, and I actually thought Peter Kioso coming on, he’s probably been a little bit frustrated like some of the players not being in the team, but he’s had a big smile on his face in the two games we’ve won.”

Joe Bennett sustained an injury in September, which would rule him out for the remainder of the year. As a result, he was de-registered when it came to Oxford submitting a 25-man squad list. A return date of around mid-January has been earmarked for the former Aston Villa defender.

Max Woltman has yet to make an appearance for Oxford this season. Ben Nelson is out for up to four months after suffering a quad injury just before the November international break.

Out: Max Woltman (leg), Ben Nelson (hip), Joe Bennett (muscle). Doubt: Elliott Moore (groin).