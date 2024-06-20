Preston North End ownership state of play amid occasional takeover talks with 'one group'
Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says there has been no concrete approach for the club amid takeover talk.
Two separate parties were credited with interest in the Lilywhites, earlier this year. Reports about a ‘mystery Miami-based group’ emerged, before the Lancashire Post reported that a New York based consortium were looking at North End.
Both groups were said to be looking at other football clubs too and there has been little movement since. Craig Hemmings and co continue to support PNE financially, with the family having owned the Deepdale club since 2010. Ridsdale addressed the speculation earlier this week.
"No, I probably speak to one group a month," said Ridsdale. "They claim they want to buy a club somewhere and then you never hear from them again. It is dead easy, the Hemmings family have been outstanding custodians and are still outstanding custodians.
“They are putting an agreed amount of money in every year and nobody has to worry about getting paid. If and when somebody came along that convinced everybody they could take it to the next level, they would hand the keys over and say best wishes to everyone at Preston North End Football Club. In the meantime, we'll crack on and do the best job we can."
