Preston North End owner lands himself on Sunday Times Rich List after £90m increase in wealth

Trevor Hemmings. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The billionaire businessman has held a controlling stake at Deepdale since 2010, and has helped to preside over a six-year stint in the Championship thus far.

The 85-year-old made much of his wealth in property, and has seen his personal fortune increase over the past 12 months.

According to the Rich List, Hemmings is worth a staggering £1.115 billion – a gain of £90 million compared to 2020.

The North End chief also made the rankings last year, but has fallen out of the top 150, tumbling 12 places from 143rd to 155th, despite his considerable growth in wealth.