Preston North End owner and director respond to fans' groups open letter

Eleven supporters groups came together to release on open letter asking questions of the club and its plans moving forward, wanting to see ‘change for the better’ from PNE.

The letter in full was nine pages of detailed points that supporters wanted asnwers on or work to be done in regards to, also offering their support in those matters where appropriate.

Teh groups initially released a shortened version of their letter for use on social media, which read: "During the summer of 2022, Preston North End and its supporters teamed up and fans helped market the club through various means around Central Lancashire and beyond. The club's memorable slogan urged fans to 'play your part'. And we did.

“However, it is clear that many are now worried about the long-term direction of the club. While we do not claim to speak for every supporter, or fan group, we believe the concerns raised in this letter are widely shared by the fanbase. We hope that the club see these points in a positive light and will respond practically and pragmatically - not personally.

Here are some the headline points from the open letter, the full letter can be found online: long-term direction of the club, planning for the future maintenance of Deepdale, clarity about the land at Ingol, a review of the following: football operations, a plan for progress academy structure, commercial activities.”

Now, PNE have responded to the letter. The response comes from chairman Craig Hemmings and director Peter Ridsdale, who is responsible for the day-to-day running of the club.

The club’s statement response read: “The club notes ‘The Open Letter to the Custodians of PNEFC from fans groups and supporters’.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank you for the letter and its contents and appreciate the confirmation that you are here to offer your support.

“It would seem that there are approximately eleven groups who have lent their name to the contents of the letter.

“We will organise an informal get together of two representatives from each of the eleven groups to meet with appropriate representatives of the ownership and the management of the Club so that we can properly address and respond to each of the points that have been put forward.

“By meeting a relatively small group it will allow us the opportunity to address any or all issues that you want to discuss and we will then be able to communicate the answers/outcome to the wider supporter base once the meeting has taken place.

