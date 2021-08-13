Preston North End on red alert at Reading

The new strip was unveiled last week and gets its first airing for the trip to Berkshire.

Earlier in the summer, North End launched a new home kit, together with a green and yellow change strip which they wore in the friendlies in Scotland against St Johnstone and Celtic, and also in the clash with Manchester City.

It is the first time PNE have had a red kit since the 2013/14 season when they had a red and black striped away kit.

Daniel Johnson in Preston North End's new red and navy blue third kit Pic: Courtesy of PNE

Ahead of the 2019/20 campaign they launched an all-red change strip but that was scrapped within a few days and replaced with a yellow kit.

Over the years they have word red several times, famously on the day they won promotion from the Third Division in May 1971 by beating Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

In the 1995/96 title-winning season under Gary Peters, North End had a red away kit, trimmed in navy blue.

When David Moyes guided them to promotion to what is now the Championship in the 1999/2000 season, their away kit was red and navy.