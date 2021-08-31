Preston North End on deadline day - all the news as it happens

Preston North End are still working on trying to add more attacking quality to their squad ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Lilywhites have been in talks with a Premier League club about doing a loan deal for a striker and hope that can bear fruit before the cut-off.

It is not a numbers exercise for PNE, just bringing in someone for the sake of being seen to do something on the final day.

They know their target has to make a difference and improve on what is already in the Deepdale dressing room.

Beyond tonight’s deadline, North End will continue to run the rule over striker Connor Wickham.

The 28-year-old has been training at Euxton for the past week or so in a bid to earn a contract.

As a free agent, having been released by Crystal Palace in the summer, a potential move for Wickham is not governed by the transfer window.