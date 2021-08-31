Preston North End on deadline day - all the news as it happens
Preston North End go into the final day of the transfer window looking to get in at least one player.
North End are hoping to add to their ranks and we'll have all the news and rumours here throughout the day
PNE transfer latest
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 10:17
Where to add?
PNE are certainly in the market for a forward, they want to add goals to their squad.
But where else could they add? They now are slightly down on numbers in the middle fo the midfield following Tom Bayliss’ departure, but is that enough to warrant adding another player to the squad?
Depth in defence looks good enough - with four goalkeepers at the club - so it might just be that there are one or two to finish off their window.
Preston looking to bring in striker from Premier League club ahead of transfer deadline
Preston North End are still working on trying to add more attacking quality to their squad ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.
The Lilywhites have been in talks with a Premier League club about doing a loan deal for a striker and hope that can bear fruit before the cut-off.
It is not a numbers exercise for PNE, just bringing in someone for the sake of being seen to do something on the final day.
They know their target has to make a difference and improve on what is already in the Deepdale dressing room.
Beyond tonight’s deadline, North End will continue to run the rule over striker Connor Wickham.
The 28-year-old has been training at Euxton for the past week or so in a bid to earn a contract.
As a free agent, having been released by Crystal Palace in the summer, a potential move for Wickham is not governed by the transfer window.
