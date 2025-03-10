He spent four-and-a-half years at Deepdale

Former Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy is in the frame to join AFC Fylde’s management team.

The Scot was let go by Hearts in September 2024 after the sacking of head coach Steven Naismith. McAvoy was relieved of his duties as assistant boss following a run which saw the Jambos lose eight games on the bounce.

McAvoy had initially joined the Tynecastle club as Academy Director, in February 2022. He transitioned into the first team coaching setup the following summer and assumed the role of head coach over the summer, while former Everton man Naismith gained his UEFA Pro License qualification.

Fylde parted ways with Kevin Phillips in mid-February and placed David Longwell in interim charge for the rest of the season, alongside goalkeeper coach Chris Neal - who played for Preston. The Coasters sit 20th in the National League with 36 points from 35 matches.

They are now believed to be looking at bolstering their coaching team. Should McAvoy take on the job as assistant it will be his fifth management job in football. He was number two to Alex Neil at Hamilton Academical, Norwich City and PNE - before landing the permanent job at Preston in May 2021.

McAvoy lasted 25 games of the 2021/22 campaign and was replaced by Ryan Lowe in December. His eight games as interim boss saw North End win five, draw two and lose one. As manager full time McAvoy guided PNE to nine wins, nine draws and seven defeats across all competitions.

