31 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 16,322 watch Deepdale defeat to Norwich City

PNE were beaten 0-1 by the Canaries on Saturday afternoon

By George Hodgson
Published 14th Apr 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST

More than 16 thousand supporters were inside Deepdale for Preston North End’s 0-1 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday - with around 1,400 away fans making the trip.

Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale!

1. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-1 Norwich City

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-1 Norwich City

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-1 Norwich City

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: PNE 0-1 Norwich City

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Norwich CityDeepdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.