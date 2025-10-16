Paul Heckingbottom applauds PNE fans | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE return to action this weekend away at West Brom

Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver has pinpointed key factors around Preston North End’s strong start.

The Lilywhites resume their Championship campaign away at West Brom this Saturday, having collected 16 points from their first nine fixtures. PNE have won four, drawn four and lost just one game - away to Portsmouth.

Weaver believes a combination of smart recruitment - particularly Daniel Iversen - the impact of manager Paul Heckingbottom and experienced heads within the squad have allowed North End to be fast out of the blocks.

"First of all on last season, I think the feeling around Deepdale is that they kind of switched off a little bit after the cup defeat by Villa," said Weaver. “They ended up in a situation they didn't want to (be in). But Paul Heckingbottom, he is such a good manager, such a good coach - so demanding, no matter which club he takes charge of.

“He's had a pre-season with Preston, recruited players for the way he wants to play. Daniel Iversen has been excellent in goal. He was on loan at North End a couple of times before they finally got him permanently - Leicester were always asking for a few bob which Preston couldn't really afford, but they'd always kept an eye on Daniel Iversen and waited for him to be a free.

“We spoke about Coventry and the continuity; I know Paul has brought in 12 players to North End but you look at who is performing there. Ben Whiteman, probably in the form of his life at the moment. Jordan Storey, outstanding. Andrew Hughes, is he underrated? I think he can be at times. So yeah, I was actually talking to Peter Ridsdale today... he reckons their budget this season will be 20th in the Championship.

“So, they like to obviously outperform that but Paul Heckingbottom, the demands he places on players and others at the club - he has high standards and he will fancy North End to kind of maintain what they are doing. It's only nine games in; we've seen them have fast starts before and then drop off, but you can't ask for a better start really than what they've done so far."

Weaver was joined by former Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Middlesbrough defender, Tommy Smith. The 33-year-old, who retired back in February, thinks Heckingbottom is the ideal fit for PNE.

"Gary, you said he is a great coach, great manager" said Smith. "I go back to what I said about Rob Edwards with Middlesbrough at the minute; he knows how to set a team up not to get beat, doesn't he? He makes them hard to beat. Even though we are nine games into the season, to only lose one game is good going.

“You look at some of the fixtures they've had... Yes, they might not have the biggest budget in the league or some of the best players, but if you want a well drilled, well organised team who will put a shift in and be a hard working team, as a unit, Paul Heckingbottom will be able to do that."

