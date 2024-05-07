PNE celebrate

Another season has come and gone at Deepdale and summer is on the way. The European Championships will give us our football fix, but there’ll be plenty of work going on at Deepdale - as the summer transfer window swings open in mid-June.

The Lilywhites finished 10th in Ryan Lowe’s third season at the club - collecting 63 points. A push for the play-offs looked on, but losing to Norwich City dashed those hopes in April and the final five games all ended in defeat - as the campaign finished on a very dour note.

