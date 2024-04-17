Ryan Lowe and his players

Pundit and former coach, Steve Eyre, believes Preston North End would benefit from a ‘better footballing philosophy in their own half of the pitch’.

The ex-Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Man City youth coach has watched several PNE matches over the last few years - for BBC Radio Lancashire. His analysis of the games is often received well by the North End faithful - and Eyre has now delivered his in-depth assessment of where North End can improve, in order to get closer to being a play-off side under Ryan Lowe.

He told the Preston North End Weekly podcast: "First of all, there are three things that have my admiration," said Eyre. "One is the fact that this team and manager has got 63 points, this year, in a very competitive league - I think it's brilliant. And, they've got an opportunity to get more. The counter against that, though, is that they've managed to do that and be in minus goal difference. So, that's not right; they need to score more goals. The team has my admiration for its performance at Coventry City, which we've mentioned.

"The Bristol City game, at home, there was a lot of speculation, rumour, nerves, feeling and discontent on the terraces, among the fan base, towards the manager. All credit to him, for living that - maybe the statement from the owners helped, in the week... we are sticking with our manager. I wasn't sure about it at the time and I certainly wasn't sure about it, after the first half of that game. But, from half time onwards, it has been an upward development curve for the club and the manager. For him to ride that out, it must've been difficult.

“You've had a go at trying to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup, as well. But, to get the team on the cusp of the play-offs, on the back of that - hundreds of teams and managers don't ever recover, when the fan base has turned like that. They didn't turn completely and it didn't turn overly nasty, but there was discontent. So, massive credit to him for getting through that and improving himself and the team. I think he mentioned the word 'matured' - they have. So what they've got to do as a football team for next year - even though we've not finished this season yet - is retain something special they've got.

“They have got some great professionals in the dressing room and they know how to get to 63 points. Largely, they been very fit. Hopefully they are not blowing up now; I don't think they are. And I think you've got to retain whatever that is. We think it's spirit, we think it's attitude, we think it's determination. Very little is there any effort errors, but I think moving forward they've got to develop as a team and I think he's got to develop as a manager. I think the goalkeeper needs to improve his distribution, that's for sure - too many kicks go, off the floor, to the spare defender in the opposition.

“And I think the team needs to benefit from having a better footballing philosophy, in their own half of the pitch. That, in doing so, will make them a better football team eventually - because you will get Frokjaer on the ball. You may be able to share more of the game and have more possession. And, eventually, you will create more chances to score. But, there are some basket cases underneath North End in that league table; North End are not that.

“They have managed to get themselves, really sensibly, to be competitive in almost every single game. So, for me, it would be to retain what they already have - getting to 63 points by having those values they carry every week and that determination to win games. They obviously need to improve attacking set-plays, if they are 17th in the league for it with nine goals. And they need to have more defensive possession, including the goalkeeper.