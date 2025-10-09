PNE sit fourth in the Championship table after nine matches

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has been nominated for September Manager of the Month.

The Lilywhites went unbeaten across the month, collecting six points from the four matches against Derby County, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Hull City. PNE were denied all three points against Boro in the 92nd minute and surrendered a two-nil lead against the Tigers.

Their 1-0 win at Pride Park, courtesy of Alfie Devine’s strike, saw Preston celebrate a first Saturday away win, in the league, for almost 18 months. North End now sit fourth in the Championship table after beating Charlton last time out.

Heckingbottom faces competition from Nathan Jones (Charlton), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich) and Julien Stephan (QPR). The winner will be announced on Friday, 10 October with Danny Wilson, Don Goodman and Ivor Davies forming the judging panel.

The four nominees

Paul Heckingbottom (Preston North End): ‘An unbeaten month for Preston with six points from four difficult-looking fixtures to stay in the play-off places. Heckingbottom has added dynamism and pace to last season’s side to sit alongside their customary strong defence.’

Nathan Jones (Charlton Athletic): ‘The formula which earned Charlton promotion under Jones is being replicated in the Championship with defensive solidity allowing his side to add creativity going forward. Eight points from four unbeaten games was their reward.’

Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town): ‘August was an awkward month at Portman Road with McKenna still shaping his squad following relegation. As his team began to gel, a 5-0 demolition of promotion hopefuls Sheffield United set up a haul of seven points from a possible nine.’

Julien Stephan (Queens Park Rangers): ‘August’s 7-1 humiliation at Coventry focused Stephan’s mind but didn’t shake his exciting attacking principles. They saw him lead Rangers to seven points from three unbeaten games in which he named the same starting 11 each time.’

