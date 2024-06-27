Portsmouth are back in the Championship after 12 long years, and for Preston North End it means a first meeting with the Fratton Park club since March 2013.

A lot has happened at both clubs, to say the least, since that Deepdale encounter. It finished 1-1 in Lancashire, with Jed Wallace breaking the deadlock for the visitors after just three minutes. But, Simon Grayson’s side battled back and salvaged a point.

Here, we take a look at what the PNE men that day are up to now - Pompey fans might recognise one of North End’s players...

1 . Declan Rudd Rudd retired in 2022 due to a knee injury. He is now back at another one of his old clubs, Norwich City, working as lead academy goalkeeping coach. | CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

2 . Keith Keane Keane became an electrician after his 16 years playing professional football. In 2021 he joined The 61 FC, after three years out of the game. | CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

3 . Paul Huntington Huntington is on the search for a new club after his release from Carlisle United. He is not ready to finish playing yet and is open to where the next opportunity may be. | CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales