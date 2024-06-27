Where are they now? The last Preston North End XI to face Portsmouth in 2013

By George Hodgson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 18:05 BST

PNE will face Pompey for the first time in 10+ years next season

Portsmouth are back in the Championship after 12 long years, and for Preston North End it means a first meeting with the Fratton Park club since March 2013.

A lot has happened at both clubs, to say the least, since that Deepdale encounter. It finished 1-1 in Lancashire, with Jed Wallace breaking the deadlock for the visitors after just three minutes. But, Simon Grayson’s side battled back and salvaged a point.

Here, we take a look at what the PNE men that day are up to now - Pompey fans might recognise one of North End’s players...

Rudd retired in 2022 due to a knee injury. He is now back at another one of his old clubs, Norwich City, working as lead academy goalkeeping coach.

Keane became an electrician after his 16 years playing professional football. In 2021 he joined The 61 FC, after three years out of the game.

Huntington is on the search for a new club after his release from Carlisle United. He is not ready to finish playing yet and is open to where the next opportunity may be.

Now 31, Wright is over in Singapore playing for Lion City Sailors. He joined them last summer, with Sunderland his last club in England.

