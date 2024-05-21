It started brilliantly, struggle followed and Preston North End then got back on track before ultimately falling away. At the end of it all, the Lilywhites finished 10th in Ryan Lowe’s third season at Deepdale.
Here, we deliver our end-of-season ratings, for every squad member to make five appearances...
1. Liam Lindsay - 8.5
Started all 46 league games and won Players' Player of the Year. Scored three goals and was solid more often than not, back there.
2. Freddie Woodman - 6
Dropped off from the previous season, with 10 clean sheets over the course of the campaign. Will want to get back to his best in 2024/25.
3. Alan Browne - 7.5
The captain led by example in the first half of the season, especially. Four goals and four assists, in what may well prove to be his final year at Deepdale.
4. Jordan Storey - 7
More often than not, the number 14 put in a steady shift. Made himself the regular pick at right centre-back.
