Josh Murphy of Oxford United

Bolton Wanderers will face Oxford United at Wembley later this month

Two former Preston North End players could feature in this month’s League One play-off final, between Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers.

Des Buckingham’s side drew 1-1 at Peterborough United in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg - to run out 2-1 winners on aggregate. The Us led courtesy of Elliott Moore’s first leg strike, and Cameron Brannagan equalised away from home - after Josh Knight had levelled the tie for Posh. One man who played 90 minutes of both games was former North End man, Josh Murphy.

The ex-Cardiff and Norwich City man played 12 games for PNE in the 2021/22 season, but saw his loan spell at the club cut short by boss Ryan Lowe. But, under Des Buckingham, the 29-year-old has found his feet at Oxford and played a key role in their promotion push - with six goals and four assists. Another ex-Lilywhite who could grace Wembley - on Saturday, 18 May - is Billy Bodin.